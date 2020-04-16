Left Menu
Development News Edition

Engineering colleges warned against insisting on fee, terminating staff, non payment of salaries

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-04-2020 14:40 IST | Created: 16-04-2020 14:40 IST
Engineering colleges warned against insisting on fee, terminating staff, non payment of salaries

The All Indian Council of Technical Education (AICTE) has warned engineering colleges and other technical institutions against forcing students to pay fees and non payment of salaries to staff during the lockdown due to COVID-19 and directed withdrawal of any terminations made during the period. The warning comes following complaints to the HRD Ministry's technical education regulator about colleges insisting on fees, not paying salaries and terminating staff during lockdown. "It has come to knowledge of AICTE, that certain stand alone institutions are insisting that students should pay the fees, including admission fees, during the lockdown. It is clarified that colleges and institutions should not insist on payment of fees till the ongoing lockdown is lifted and normalcy is restored," AICTE, Member secretary, Rajiv Kumar said in an advisory to colleges.

"It has also been learnt that various institutions have not paid salary to their faculty and staff members, for the duration of the lockdown. Also certain institutions have terminated the services of certain faculty and staff members. It is clarified that salary and other dues to the staff will be released for the duration of lockdown and also terminations, if any, made during the lockdown will be withdrawn. Hence, the same may be strictly complied with," he added. The country is under a lockdown since March 24 to contain the spread of coronavirus. However, colleges were closed and exams postponed at least ten days before the lockdown was announced. The lockdown has now been extended till May 3.

"Online classes for the current semester will be continued during the extended lockdown. A revised academic calendar will be issued by UGC subsequently. The UGC has constituted a committee for recommending the modalities of conduct of examinations, award of marks and passing criteria in examinations and directions in this regard will be issued separately. "Due to ongoing lockdown and restricted access to Internet, the activities pertaining to Prime Minister's Special Scholarship Scheme (PMSSS) for the academic year 2020-21 have been delayed. However, it is clarified that the scheme will be continued as in the past, once the lockdown is lifted. A calendar of events, laying down fresh timelines will be published by AICTE in due course," Kumar said. According to Union health Ministry, the death toll due to coronavirus rose to 414 and the number of cases to 12,380 in the country on Thursday. While the number of active COVID-19 cases is 10,477, as many as 1,488 people have been cured and discharged and one had migrated, it said. The total number of cases include 76 foreign nationals. Twenty-two deaths were reported since Wednesday evening, the ministry said in its updated data.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5: Release date, Will Manila kill Arturo? Fan's Theory

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell posts message on Instagram on its making

Bat coronavirus mutated to infect humans : ICMR cites Chinese research

JSPL bags export order to supply 12,000 tonnes of rail blooms to France

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advertising post-COVID 19: Disruption to change dynamics, increased focus on ROMI

... ...

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

WRAPUP 1-U.S. weekly jobless claims seen underscoring deepening economic slump

Millions more Americans likely sought unemployment benefits last week, lifting total filings for claims over the past month above an astounding 20 million, which would underscore the deepening economic slump caused by the novel coronavirus ...

Around 90 pc of total COVID-19 cases, deaths in Maharashtra reported from Mumbai, Pune

Around 90 per cent of the total COVID-19 positive cases in Maharashtra were reported from metropolitan regions of Mumbai and Pune, according to the state government data. Till April 16, out of the 2,916 cases a total of 2,620 cases were fou...

Greatest number of England and Wales coronavirus deaths among old, male and infirm -data

Deaths from the novel coronavirus in England and Wales in March were highest among the old, those with underlying health conditions and men, according to official data published on Thursday. England and Wales have so far recorded more than ...

Russia to spend more than $27 billion on anti-crisis measures - minister

Russia is set to spend more than 2 trillion roubles 26.96 billion on its anti-crisis programme to counter the effects of the coronavirus pandemic, Economy Minister Maxim Reshetnikov said on Thursday.Russia has so far recorded 27,938 cases a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020