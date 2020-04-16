Left Menu
Development News Edition

Coronavirus: Start-ups by IIT-KGP alumni unveil tech to fight pandemic

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 16-04-2020 15:40 IST | Created: 16-04-2020 15:40 IST
Coronavirus: Start-ups by IIT-KGP alumni unveil tech to fight pandemic

Two start-ups by IIT Kharagpur alumni have developed technologies to offer assistance towards surveillance, sanitisation and dissemination of official information related to novel coronavirus. In one such initiative, alumnus Debayan Saha has collaboratively developed Airlens Minus Corona, a device which may help sanitise large areas.

Saha said, the device can be of great help to sanitise and disinfect a large area where many people may gather. "Alcohols (like ethanol or IPA) are known to de-activate viruses by making their protein coating inactive.

But the alcohol-based hand sanitiser is useful for individuals or for sanitising surfaces on a smaller scale (home, offices). "However, it is insufficient in such an emergency as it is impractical to use alcohol for sanitising cities," said Saha.

The device is designed to look like a 'Robo Sapien' (human-like) machine that operates on the mechanism of charged water droplets which are ionised "using corona discharge". The ionised water in turn oxidises the viral protein reducing it to a non-harmful molecule, he explained. In another initiative, alumnus Souva Majumder has made a device where people can record their queries on the platform dengueboat.in, which are answered by an AI application.

There can be queries regarding the lifestyle to follow beyond social distancing and hygiene guidelines, and his Voicebot has integrated information provided by the World Health Organization, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Govt. of India, and 'My Gov' platform to answer any such queries, Majumder said. To a question, an IIT Kharagpur spokesperson said, "We don't endorse or validate the alumni start-up claims, we only ask if alumni, faculty or student of IIT Kharagpur are working in some areas, they can share their story on media@iitkgp.ac.in status which we carry in our in house web bulletin with a disclaimer." Varadarajan Seshamani, president, IIT Kharagpur Alumni Foundation said, any effort in the application of technology for combatting the spread of coronavirus is a big step.

"Every such step is laudable," he said. The developments can have a significant impact in the fight against COVID-19, he said.

"These young innovators have shown their mettle by coming up with amazing, inventive and cost-effective ideas in just a few weeks," he said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5: Release date, Will Manila kill Arturo? Fan's Theory

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell posts message on Instagram on its making

Bat coronavirus mutated to infect humans : ICMR cites Chinese research

JSPL bags export order to supply 12,000 tonnes of rail blooms to France

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advertising post-COVID 19: Disruption to change dynamics, increased focus on ROMI

... ...

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

1,112 prisoners released on bail, parole from K'taka prisons due to COVID-19

Karnataka jail authorities till date have released 1,112 prisoners on interim bail and parole for decongesting prisons in view of COVID-19 outbreak. Till today we have released 1,112, out of which convicts are 405-who have got parole, and u...

Migrants' unrest: Scribe held for misleading report gets bail

A Munbai court here on Thursday granted bail to a television journalist arrested for allegedly spreading misinformation with his report that the government was thinking of starting Jan Sadharan train services for migrants, which allegedly l...

China refutes allegations about origin of virus

China is refuting allegations that the coronavirus pandemic may have originated in a laboratory near the city of Wuhan where contagious samples were being stored. Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian cited the head of the World Health Org...

No case of COVID-19 in Bhilwara in last 5 to 7 days

Not a single case of coronavirus surfaced in Bhilwara in the last 5 to 7 days. A total of 28 coronavirus positive cases have been reported here till now, Dr Rajan Nanda, Principal Mediacal College said on Thursday. He said, Out of 28 patien...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020