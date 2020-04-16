Left Menu
Development News Edition

NCERT's alternative academic calendar released to provide guidelines to teachers

This Alternative Academic Calendar was released by  Union Human Resource Development Minister Shri Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ in New Delhi today.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-04-2020 16:59 IST | Created: 16-04-2020 16:59 IST
NCERT's alternative academic calendar released to provide guidelines to teachers
Shri Pokhriyal further said that the calendar contains a week-wise plan consisting of interesting and challenging activities, with reference to theme/chapter taken from syllabus or textbook. Image Credit: Twitter(@HRDMinistry)

In order to engage students meaningfully during their stay at home due to COVID-19 through educational activities at home with the help of their parents and teachers, the alternative academic calendar has been developed by the NCERT under the guidance of the MHRD. This Alternative Academic Calendar was released by Union Human Resource Development Minister Shri Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' in New Delhi today.

Speaking on the occasion the Minister said that this Calendar provides guidelines to teachers on the use of various technological tools and social media tools available for imparting education in fun-filled, interesting ways, which can be used by the learner to learn even while at home. However, it has taken into account, the varying levels of access to such tools-Mobile, Radio, Television, SMS and various social media. The fact that many of us may not have internet facility in the mobile, or may not be able to use different social media tools- such as whatsapp, Facebook, twitter, google, etc., the calendar guides teachers to further guide parents and students through SMS on mobile phones or mobile call. Parents are expected to help elementary stage students to implement this Calendar.

This Minister said that all the classes from I-XII and subject areas will be covered under this calendar. This calendar will cater to the need of all children including Divyang children(Children with Special Need)- link for Audiobooks, Radio programs, Video programme will be included.

Shri Pokhriyal further said that the calendar contains a week-wise plan consisting of interesting and challenging activities, with reference to theme/chapter taken from syllabus or textbook. Most importantly, it maps the themes with the learning outcomes. The purpose of mapping of themes with learning outcomes is to facilitate teachers/parents to assess the progress in the learning of children and also to go beyond textbooks.

The Minister highlighted that the calendar also covers experiential learning activities such as Arts Education, Physical Exercises, yoga, pre-vocational skills, etc.

This Calendar contains class-wise and subject-wise activities in tabular forms. This Calendar includes activities related to four languages as subject areas, i.e., Hindi English, Urdu and Sanskrit. This calendar also gives space to the strategies of reducing stress and anxiety among teachers, students, and parents. The calendar includes a link for Chapter wise e-content available on the e-pathshala, NROER and DIKSHA portal of GoI.

The Minister also said that all the given activities are suggestive in nature, not prescriptive, nor is the sequence mandatory. Teachers and parents may opt to contextualize the activities and do those activities that the student shows interest in, irrespective of the sequence.

This calendar would be disseminated through DTH Channels and also conducting video conferencing with SCERTs, Directorates of Education, SCERTs, KendriyaVidyalaySangathan, NavodayaVidyalayaSamiti, CBSE, State School Education Boards, etc.

This will empower our students, teachers, school principals and parents to find out positive ways to deal with Covid-19 using on-line teaching-learning resources and also improving their learning outcomes getting school education at home.

(With Inputs from PIB)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5: Release date, Will Manila kill Arturo? Fan's Theory

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell posts message on Instagram on its making

Bat coronavirus mutated to infect humans : ICMR cites Chinese research

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advertising post-COVID 19: Disruption to change dynamics, increased focus on ROMI

... ...

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

Fed's Kashkari says major U.S. banks should raise $200 bln in capital- FT

Big U.S. banks should raise 200 billion in the capital right now and stop paying dividends to prepare for a deep economic downturn due to the coronavirus pandemic, Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank President Neel Kashkari wrote in an op-ed f...

Jacqueline, Manoj share first looks from Netflix film 'Mrs. Serial Killer'

Actor Jacqueline Fernandez on Thursday shared the first look of her character from the upcoming Netflix film - Mrs. Serial Killer - and also revealed that the thriller will premiere on May 1. The 34-year-old actor shared the information on ...

Saudi Arabia executes man who attacked Spanish performers

Saudi Arabia on Thursday executed a Yemeni man found guilty of attacking a Spanish dance troupe and wounding three people on stage before a stunned audience in the capital last year. The Interior Ministry announced the execution in a statem...

Seva Bharati to financially compensate health workers, journalists who got infected with coronavirus

The RSS-affiliated Seva Bharati will give a monetary compensation to the health workers, sanitation workers and journalists, who got infected with the coronavirus while performing their duties during the lockdown in national capital. Sanghs...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020