Pvt schools must reconsider decision on annual fee hike, collecting fee quarterly: HRD Minister

Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' on Friday urged private schools to reconsider their decisions on annual fee hike and collecting fee quarterly during the COVID-19 lockdown, and asked states to work in best interest of both schools and parents. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) also wrote to states and union territories to examine the issues of school fee payment and salaries to teachers "sensitively and holistically" keeping in mind the interest of all stakeholders.

The nationwide lockdown, which was from March 25 to April 14, has now been extended to May 3 by the central government to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus. While the Delhi government announced that schools will not be allowed to hike fees during the lockdown period and only tuition fee will have to be paid, Maharashtra has said parents can lodge complaints with district education officers if schools demanded fees. The Gujarat government had on Monday announced that private schools will not hike fees for an year. The West Bengal government has appealed to schools to refrain from hiking fees. "It has been brought to my notice by many parents from all across the country that even in this time of crisis many schools are increasing their annual fee. A lot of schools are also asking the parents to deposit the school fee for 3 months together," the Union human resource development minister said in a series of tweets. Pokhriyal request all schools to join hands in the fight against the coronavirus, empathize with parents amid this "global disaster" and reconsider their decision. "I also hope that the education departments of all states will work together towards the best interests of parents and schools. I am happy that some states have already taken positive steps on this, I appreciate their initiative and hope that all other states will reconsider my request," he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also urged the people to give priority to human values in the time of this pandemic, Pokhriyal said. He also hoped that all schools will provide timely salary to their teachers and staff. CBSE secretary Anurag Tripathi in a letter to chief secretaries of states and union territories said, "Keeping in view the present situation of the countrywide lockdown, and difficulties being face by all stakeholders in the school education system due to the COVID-19 global pandemic, it is requested that the state governments may examine the issue of lumpsum payment of school fees and teacher's salaries sensitively and holistically considering the interest of all stakeholders concerned," "The states and UTs may consider issuing suitable instructions on periodicity of payment of school fees and payment of salaries to the teaching and non-teaching staff to be applicable during the period of the pandemic," he said. Thakur said that action taken at "your end may kindly be informed to the board to enable us to respond to the queries of our stakeholders." As per CBSE affiliation byelaws, fees is supposed to be be charged under the heads prescribed by the Department of Education of the states and union territories. The admission fee charged under any other head are also charged only as per the regulations of the appropriate government, the byelaws state.

The affiliation byelaws also empower the education department of states and union territories concerned to decide the manner in which fee can be collected. Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia announced at a press conference that private schools in the national capital will not be allowed to increase fees during the coronavirus lockdown without government approval and only the tuition fee can be charged till the time schools reopen.

Also, schools cannot withhold salaries of teaching and non-teaching staff or collect fee quarterly, Sisodia said, adding schools found not following the directive have been warned of action under the Delhi School Education Act and National Disaster Management Act. "We are receiving complaints from many parents that private schools have increased their fees. These schools have also not notified the Delhi government. Costs like transportation fees are being added and demanded by the schools. "And those students who are failing to pay the fees on time are being dropped from online classes. Private schools should not stoop down to this level," Sisodia said addressing a digital press conference.

"Only tuition fee can be charged from students on monthly basis. No other fee like annual or transportation fee or under any other head should be charged in wake of the pandemic COVID 19. Schools cannot ask for three months' fee at a time,” he added. Maharashtra School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad said parents can complain to district education officers if schools demanded fees during lockdown period.

In a statement, Gaikwad said the government had issued an order on March 30 that schools and other educational institutions should not demand fees during lockdown. The directive said that they can start fee collection after the lockdown is lifted, she pointed out.

"I have got complaints that demand for fees is still being made and parents are being pressurized to pay fees now even though the lockdown period is till May 3. Parents can complain about this to the district education officer who will ensure implementation of the order," she said. Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh governments have announced that schools should not force parents to pay fees during the lockdown.

