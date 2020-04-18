Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pak-migrant Hindu docs plead with govt to let them join India’s anti-corona fight

PTI | Jodhpur | Updated: 18-04-2020 17:31 IST | Created: 18-04-2020 16:19 IST
Pak-migrant Hindu docs plead with govt to let them join India’s anti-corona fight
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A group of migrant Pakistani Hindu doctors with MBBS degree from there but not able to take a mandatory MCI examination to practice here for want of Indian citizenship has urged the government to let them join India's anti-corona fight. There are over 300 migrant Hindus with MBBS degrees from various medical colleges in Pakistan staying as refugees here in India, mostly in Jodhpur.

A group of such doctors here has urged both the central and state government to relax the mandatory stipulations to allow them to join the Indian medical workforce, relentlessly battling the deadly pandemic. M L Jangid, who had migrated to India over 20 years ago, has an MBBS degree from Sindh Medical College, Karachi. But in absence of the Medical Council of India's permission to take the mandatory examination, which is open only for Indian citizens having MBBS degrees from abroad, he and 300-odd others like him are not able to practice in India, he said.

"If the government of India, takes up the matter seriously and gives permission to us as qualified medical doctors, we can be of some help in dealing with this COVID 19 pandemic," Jangid said. Another doctor, Anila Sharda, who had migrated to India in 2007, has a medical degree from a medical college of Hyderabad in Pakistan.

"After coming to India, it takes us at least 11 years to obtain the citizenship of India and after that, we are supposed to appear in an examination by MCI to attain the qualification to practice in India, which is again a herculean task. Most of us could not appear in this exam due to age and other factors," said Sharda. Hindu Singh Sodha, president of Seemant Lok Sangthan, has also written to the government, drawing its attention to this group of 300-plus MBBS doctors belonging to Pak Hindu refugee families, who reached India after 2000. "We have already taken up the matter with the Ministry of Home Affairs, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and the Ministry of Law and Justice during the past few years," said Sodha.

But the final step leading to allowing them to practice in India is yet to be taken. Sodha said all the stakeholders are convinced in principle but a final decision on permission to these doctors to practice in India is yet to come out.

"If the timely permission is granted to these Pak Hindu refugee doctors in this time of crisis, with the qualification and experience, they could prove to be an asset to their Indian fraternity, waging a relentless battle to save lives," said Sodha.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 release update, cast revealed, get other latest updates

BRIEF-Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger Says Economic Turmoil Will Cause Berkshire To Shutter Some Businesses - WSJ

Two students' hostels in Karnataka to be converted into quarantine centres

My Hero Academia Season 5 is officially confirmed, release possible in 2021?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Videos

Latest News

Horse racing gets more TV time with other sports on hold

Socially distanced crews in New York and California are keeping horse racing on television in the U.S. during the coronavirus pandemic. Horse racing is one of the few sports ongoing, albeit in a limited capacity at a handful of empty tracks...

Man hurls acid on sleeping woman

Thiruvananthapuram, Apr 18 PTI A 39-year-old woman suffered serious burns when acid was thrown at her while she was asleep inside her house near here early Saturday, police said. The woman was working as a housekeeper in a company at Techno...

Ensure safe return of UP people stranded outside state, set up control room: Jitin Prasada to CM

Congress leader Jitin Prasada on Saturday urged Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to rescue the people from the state who are stuck in various parts of the country, suggesting that a control room be set up in Lucknow to coordinat...

Muslim family turns saviour for Pune-based filmmakers stranded in lockdown in J-K

Demonstrating harmony and hospitality, a Muslim family here opened its home and heart -- to a film team from Pune stranded after the nationide lockdown was imposed on March 25. Its the true spirit of Kashmiriyat, said Nachiket Guttikar who...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020