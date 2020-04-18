Left Menu
Development News Edition

NCPCR issues advisory to states to ensure safety of students in online classes started in view of lockdown

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-04-2020 22:04 IST | Created: 18-04-2020 22:04 IST
NCPCR issues advisory to states to ensure safety of students in online classes started in view of lockdown

The apex child rights body, NCPCR, has issued an advisory to all states to take adequate precautions and security measures related to online classes started in view of lockdown imposed due to the coronavirus outbreak. The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights, in an advisory issued to all secretaries at school education department of all states, said the safety of children is of utmost importance and every action taken with regard to children should be carefully undertaken so as to prevent any kind of violation, abuse or harassment.

The NCPCR said the safety of children in the digital space would be the responsibility of school or educational institution conducting online classes. "The schools/institutions should follow all the necessary safety measures given by the authorities from time to time. Also, the criteria for using a particular app for children should also be adhered to," the NCPCR said in the advisory.

The NCPCR also said that the participation of children in virtual classrooms should be under parental supervision. "For this, the schools/institutions should provide proper orientation to parents," it said.

The login IDs should not be made in name of the students and the students should only be attending the online classes/interaction as a guest and the entire control of the virtual classroom should be with the teacher only so that to prevent them falling into prey of cyber bullying/abuse, the NCPCR said. The NCPCR also warned that neglecting the safety and security of children in any manner shall attract strict action against the school/institution under section 75 of the Juvenile Justice Act, 2015 and other relevant sections of the existing laws.

India is currently under the biggest lockdown with around 1.3 billion people asked to stay home in view of the coronavirus outbreak, which has claimed 488 lives and infected more than 14,000 people. Schools were closed and exams postponed at least a week before the nationwide lockdown was announced to contain the spread of Coronavirus. Several schools have been conducting teaching and learning activities online during the lockdown which has now been extended till May 3.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 release update, cast revealed, get other latest updates

My Hero Academia Season 5 is officially confirmed, release possible in 2021?

BRIEF-Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger Says Economic Turmoil Will Cause Berkshire To Shutter Some Businesses - WSJ

Two students' hostels in Karnataka to be converted into quarantine centres

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Videos

Latest News

31 of extended family test positive for COVID-19 in Delhi

Thirty-one members of an extended family, including children, residing in north Delhi Jahangirpuri area, have tested positive for COVID-19, officials said on Saturday. All of them have been sent to a self-isolation centre in Narela, a sen...

Newspaper stall sales as usual, avoid home delivery: Maha CMO

The sale of newspapers, magazines and productions is allowed at stalls and shops established for the purpose but the print media sector has been asked to avoid home deliveries, the Maharashtra Chief Ministers Office said in a series of twee...

Enforce lockdown more strictly: Maha Dy CM to Pune officials

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Saturday directed the Pune administration to enforce the lockdown for the coronavirus outbreak more strictly over the next eight days. Pune city and neighbouring Pimpri Chinchwad municipal lim...

Tennis-'Big Three' discussing ways to help lower-level players: Djokovic

Novak Djokovic has been in touch with fellow ATP Player Council members Roger Federer and Rafa Nadal to discuss ways to assist lower-ranked players facing financial struggles amid the novel coronavirus outbreak, the world number one said on...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020