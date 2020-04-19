120 people from UP, including 93 students, brought back from Kota

As many as 120 people from Uttar Pradesh, including 93 students, were brought back here from Rajasthan's Kota on Sunday, an official said. "Students preparing for engineering and medical entrance examinations in Kota, their family members and some policemen arrived here on Sunday. They got stranded in the Rajasthan town following the nationwide lockdown imposed in view of the coronavirus outbreak," Chief Medical Officer Dr Rajiv Kumar Gupta told PTI.

He said five buses were arranged to bring back these people, adding that the buses left Kota on Saturday and arrived here on Sunday. They were taken to a private medical college, where their thermal screening and COVID-19 tests were conducted, Gupta said, adding that all of them tested negative for the dreaded virus and were told to stay in home quarantine for 14 days.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.