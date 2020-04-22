Left Menu
COVID-19: Assam govt directs all educational institutions not to increase fees

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 22-04-2020 18:43 IST | Created: 22-04-2020 18:43 IST
Assam government has directed all educational institutions in the state not to increase fees during the coronavirus pandemic and to waive fifty per cent fees for the month of April from pre-primary to Class 12, Education Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Wednesday. The educational institutions who have already collected the fees meant for the month of April will adjust the concession in the next month, the minister said at a press conference here.

There shall be also no increase in the school fees without the prior approval of the government during the pandemic, he said. At the same time, there shall be no curtailment of salaries of teachers and non-teaching staff, he added.

"The income of all citizens have been severely affected and this is a step to help people to tide over the crisis", Sarma said. A meeting of the Education department's fees committee was held with school representatives and they have all agreed to it, he said, "If schools remain closed till May 30, then there will be a loss of 52 days which can be managed by having full classes on Saturdays, keeping schools opened and reducing the number of declared holidays", Sarma said.

It will be, however, difficult if schools remain closed beyond that and "I have asked the Education department to make a contingency plan, in case of such a situation", the minister said. "The teachers have to make sacrifices to save the academic year and they are ready to do it", Sarma said, Schools in Assam are closed since March 16 following the outbreak of Coronavirus.

