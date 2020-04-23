Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lockdown: IIT-KGP alumni to provide financial aid to 10,500 unorganised sector workers

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 23-04-2020 18:20 IST | Created: 23-04-2020 18:20 IST
Lockdown: IIT-KGP alumni to provide financial aid to 10,500 unorganised sector workers

Alumni of the IIT-Kharagpur have set up a fund to provide financial assistance to around 10,500 unorganised sector workers who are dependent on the campus for livelihood and are now severely affected due to the lockdown, the institute said in a release on Thursday. The beneficiaries, who will receive financial assistance for six months, include daily wagers in eateries, ward boys of the hostels, laundrymen, tea stall owners, rickshaw-pullers, domestic workers and labourers engaged in construction projects, it said.

The fund was created by 1967-batch distinguished alumnus Vinod Gupta, known for his philanthropic work, the release said. "I thank Vinod Gupta for creating this fund to help people who are in dire straits," IIT-Kharagpur Director Professor Virendra K Tewari said.

The donations are being collected by the IIT-KGP Foundation in the United States under the leadership of the group's president Ranbir Gupta, the release said. The Foundation has already raised Rs 1.85 crore, including a pledge of Rs 76 lakh from Vinod Gupta, it said.

Ranbir Gupta, Arjun Malhotra, R N Mukhija, Rakesh Gupta and 100 more donors from the 1959 to 2017 batches have contributed to the fund, the release said. The alumni in the US aim to raise around Rs 8 crore to help the unorganised sector workers, it said.

The director has urged every "IIT KGPian" to support the initiative. "This is the time to reminisce your days at the halls of residence and the mess dada's smile, your 'adda' at the night canteens and the people who had served you that cup of tea and paratha," Tewari said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Sherlock Season 5 cancellation rumour, What latest updates we have

Birth of 'Snowman' at edge of solar system

Kotak Mahindra Bank's board approves fundraising proposal; to raise about Rs 7,500 crore

Withdraw export duty on non-metallurgical grade bauxite: FIMI

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

WNS Q4 net profit dips marginally to USD 29.5 mn, suspends FY21 guidance

Business process management BPM major WNS Holdings on Thursday posted a marginal dip in net profit to USD 29.5 million for March quarter, and said it is temporarily suspending its annual guidance due to volatility and lack of visibility ami...

Shopping centres' body seeks moratorium on loan repayments till March 2021

Shopping centres are heavily impacted by the coronavirus outbreak and the subsequent lockdown which may result in bank loans of over Rs 25,000 crore turning bad, an industry body said on Thursday, seeking relief measures from the Reserve Ba...

U.S. House set to pass $500 billion in coronavirus relief as unemployment soars

Hundreds of members of the U.S. House of Representatives will gather in Washington on Thursday to pass a 484 billion coronavirus relief bill, bringing the unprecedented total of funds approved for the crisis to nearly 3 trillion.The measure...

Able to cut transmission, minimise spread of COVID-19 in last 30 days, says Centre

India has been able to cut transmission, minimise spread and consistently ramp up COVID-19 testing in the last 30 days of lockdown, said Centre on Thursday. In last 30 days of lockdown, we have been able to cut transmission, minimise spread...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020