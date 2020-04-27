Left Menu
Development News Edition

Personnel Ministry's training division office sealed after death of one of its staff

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-04-2020 20:09 IST | Created: 27-04-2020 20:09 IST
Personnel Ministry's training division office sealed after death of one of its staff

The sudden death of an officer, working with the Personnel Ministry's training division here, prompted authorities to seal an office building and send other employees on self-quarantine for a few days as a preventive measure, officials said on Monday. The employee, who worked as a section officer, died Sunday evening.

He was feeling uneasy since Saturday and on Sunday his family admitted him to Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, where he died later, the officials said. However, it is not yet confirmed whether he was infected with coronavirus. "A post-mortem report is awaited," an official said.

As a preventive measure, the building of the training division (under the Personnel Ministry) at old the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) campus has been sealed, he said. "All the staff members have been advised self-quarantine for a few days till postmortem report of the deceased is available, as a preventive measure," the official said. The authorities have also shared the details of people who were in touch with the deceased with the Delhi government's health department, he added.

TRENDING

NTPC to procure fuel cell buses, cars for Delhi, Leh

Total confirms 14 coronavirus cases at its Congo oil operations

MNCs, IT, BPO offices in Gurgaon may have to 'work from home' till July end in view of COVID-19 crisis: Senior H'yana govt official.

Stay and Play at Home: Google Doodle's launches throwback Doodle series

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Soren to PM: Extend central support in bringing students, migrants back home

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Monday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging central support in bringing back students and migrants from the state stranded in different parts of the country due to coronavirus-triggered lock...

Panama's Copa Airlines warns it may lack the cash to keep operations afloat

Panamas Copa Airlines said on Monday it may not have enough liquidity to survive the coronavirus crisis despite cutting costs, becoming the second major Latin American airline to suggest that it may cease to exist due to the outbreak.Even a...

New York Governor Cuomo to extend stay-at-home order in some parts of state

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Monday his stay-at-home order will likely be extended beyond May 15 in many parts of the state, but that restrictions could be relaxed in some parts if they have sufficient hospital capacity and meet o...

New York maps coronavirus genome to help track future outbreaks

Scientists at New York Citys health department have begun to analyze the novel coronaviruss genetic material to allow them to trace the origins of any future outbreaks in the coming months as they cautiously look to reopen the largely shutt...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020