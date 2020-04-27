Personnel Ministry's training division office sealed after death of one of its staff

The sudden death of an officer, working with the Personnel Ministry's training division here, prompted authorities to seal an office building and send other employees on self-quarantine for a few days as a preventive measure, officials said on Monday. The employee, who worked as a section officer, died Sunday evening.

He was feeling uneasy since Saturday and on Sunday his family admitted him to Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, where he died later, the officials said. However, it is not yet confirmed whether he was infected with coronavirus. "A post-mortem report is awaited," an official said.

As a preventive measure, the building of the training division (under the Personnel Ministry) at old the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) campus has been sealed, he said. "All the staff members have been advised self-quarantine for a few days till postmortem report of the deceased is available, as a preventive measure," the official said. The authorities have also shared the details of people who were in touch with the deceased with the Delhi government's health department, he added.