Presidency University students extend help to distressed casual staff of hostel

To help the casual employees of the hostel, who are facing economic hardships due to the COVID-19 induced lockdown, students of Presidency University have donated money to them. The students of Presidency University on Monday gave Rs 3000 each to eight casual employees of Hindu Hostel, who are facing economic hardship as the institution and hostel are closed due to COVID-19 pandemic.

Subho Biswas, one of the students of Presidency University said they raised the amount from boarders, ex- students and other well-wishers. "We know Rs 3,000 is a small amount for a family in the present situation. But we are thankful to everyone for chipping in. We will continue to assist these people in future. Our fund raising will continue," Biswas said.

The amount was sent to the account of the eight casual employees who live in East/West Midnapore and neighbouring Odisha, he said. Presidency University Registrar Debojyoti Konar told PTI: "our students have always performed their social responsibilities and we are proud of them." However, the students must maintain social distancing norms and other government-specified advisories while taking part in any relief work for the economically disadvantaged people, he added.

The Presidency University Students Council, a few days back had also given Rs 1,000 each to the eight casual workers of the Hindu Hostel and a hawker. "We know this amount is very little to provide them relief but we want to tell them that we are always by their side," Presidency University Students' Council president Mimosa Ghorai had said.

The students of the Indian Institute of Engineering Science and Technology (IIEST), Shibpur have also given Rs 2,000 each to 35 canteen staff recently. PTI SUS RG RG.