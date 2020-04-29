Left Menu
IIM-C begins residential MBA course online during lockdown

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 29-04-2020 19:02 IST | Created: 29-04-2020 19:02 IST
The Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Calcutta has begun its residential MBA programme, which will be conducted online during the lockdown period, the institute said in a statement. The one-year course was started by IIM-C Director, Professor Anju Seth on April 20, following an online address by chairperson of the institute, Professor Manju Jaiswal, the statement issued on Tuesday said.

There are 68 students from 20 industrial sectors in the current batch. The institute is confident that the "Covidian batch" will prove itself, it said. "We have worked seamlessly to plan, develop and deliver online courses to ensure the timely commencement of the programmes while ensuring students' learning is not compromised.

"Post-lockdown, we will review the situation and follow advisories of the central and state governments to resume classes on campus while keeping our students safe," Seth said. "The first thing the corporate world teaches us is adherence to deadlines. IIM, Calcutta has differentiated itself from other institutes by starting the course on time by going online amid the lockdown," Shambo B, a student said.

