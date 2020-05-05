Telangana promotes all students from class1-9 to next level

Hyderabad, May 5 (PTI): The Telangana government on Tuesday issued an Order promoting all students from class 1 to 9 to the next classes without any final examination. The decision was taken following the announcement by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to promote all students up to class nine to the next higher class as the Summative Assessment (SA-2) examinations for the academic year 2019-20 could not be conducted due to lockdown to contain coronavirus spread, the GO said.

"The government, after careful examination of the matter and keeping in view hardship caused due to COVID-19 pandemic, hereby decide to cancel the Summative AssessmentII Examinations for the Classes I to IX and order to promote all the students of Classes I to IX studying in Government, Aided and Private Unaided Schools during the Academic Year, 2019-20, to next higher Classes in the Academic Year, 2020-21," the Order said. The State government last month issued orders directing private unaided recognised schools in the state, affiliated to State Board, CBSE, ICSE and other International Boards not to increase any kind of fees during 2020-21 academic year and charge only tuition fees on monthly basis, till further orders.