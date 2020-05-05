Telangana promotes all students from class1-9 to next level

Telangana promotes all students from class1-9 to next levelPTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 05-05-2020 17:33 IST | Created: 05-05-2020 17:33 IST
Hyderabad, May 5 (PTI): The Telangana government on Tuesday issued an Order promoting all students from class 1 to 9 to the next classes without any final examination. The decision was taken following the announcement by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to promote all students up to class nine to the next higher class as the Summative Assessment (SA-2) examinations for the academic year 2019-20 could not be conducted due to lockdown to contain coronavirus spread, the GO said.
"The government, after careful examination of the matter and keeping in view hardship caused due to COVID-19 pandemic, hereby decide to cancel the Summative AssessmentII Examinations for the Classes I to IX and order to promote all the students of Classes I to IX studying in Government, Aided and Private Unaided Schools during the Academic Year, 2019-20, to next higher Classes in the Academic Year, 2020-21," the Order said. The State government last month issued orders directing private unaided recognised schools in the state, affiliated to State Board, CBSE, ICSE and other International Boards not to increase any kind of fees during 2020-21 academic year and charge only tuition fees on monthly basis, till further orders.PTI GDK SS PTI PTI
- READ MORE ON:
- K Chandrasekhar Rao
- Telangana
- Hyderabad
- ICSE
- CBSE
ALSO READ
3 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Telangana, tally 1085
Telangana State Electricity agencies' employees donate Rs 11.40 crore to CMRF
Telangana woman in dire straits threatens suicide on social media; Police rush to her help
Telangana Minister honours sanitation workers, partakes lunch
Railways roll out 'Shramik Special' trains to ferry lockdown-hit stranded migrants, students; 1st service leaves Telangana for Jharkhand