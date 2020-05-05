Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pending class 10 exams to be held only in North East Delhi, not nationwide: HRD minister

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-05-2020 19:29 IST | Created: 05-05-2020 19:29 IST
Pending class 10 exams to be held only in North East Delhi, not nationwide: HRD minister

The pending class 10 board examination will only be conducted for students in North East Delhi and not the rest of the country, Union HRD Ministry Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' clarified on Tuesday. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) had already notified this last month but there has been confusion among students and parents in this regard.

"No examinations will be held for class 10 students nationwide except for students from North East Delhi. An adequate time of 10 days will be given to all students for preparation of exams," Nishank said in an online interaction with students. The minister also clarified to the students of North East Delhi that there is no need to reappear in these examinations if you have already appeared. "These exams will be conducted again for those few students who could not appear in these exams on the scheduled date due to the impact of law and order issues on them. The new schedule will be announced within two days," he added. Universities and schools across the country have been closed and exams postponed since March 16 when the Centre announced a countrywide classroom shutdown as one of the measures to contain the COVID-19 outbreak.

Later, a nationwide lockdown was announced on March 24, which has now been extended till May 17. The board was not able to conduct exams for class 10 and 12 on eight examination days due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Further, due to the law and order situation in North East Delhi, the board was not able to conduct exams on four examination days, while a very small number of students from and around this district were not able to appear in exams on six days.

"We had already announced in April that the board will only conduct pending class 10 and 12 exams in 29 crucial subjects. However, in class 10 exams only non-crucial subjects were remaining so they will not be conducted. "The crucial subjects for which exams were postponed in North East Delhi due to the law and order situation, will be conducted," a senior board official explained..

TRENDING

Judges, judicial officers of Jharkhand donate Rs 1,50,13,816 to PM CARES

Money Heist Season 5 likely to be out in April 2021, The Professor’s life in danger

The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run cast includes Keanu Reeves, film gets new release date

India issues demarche to Islamabad protesting Pakistan Supreme Court's order on so-called Gilgit-Baltistan: MEA

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Retail post-COVID 19: Knocking down persistent barriers

Despite technological advancements, several retail behemoths have associated shopping with massive high-maintenance stores and their beliefs have been supported by advocates of physical shopping experience. ...

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19: Toll in K'taka rises to 29; 22 new cases reported; CM reiterates appeal to migrant workers

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Tuesday appealed to migrant labourers stranded in the state due to COVID-19 lockdown not to leave for their home towns and assured them work, as the state reported two deaths and 22 new cases. Wit...

Coronavirus returns long-banned drive-in movies to Iran

The new coronavirus pandemic has brought back something unseen in Iran since its 1979 Islamic Revolution a drive-in movie theatre. Once decried by revolutionaries for allowing too much privacy for unmarried young couples, a drive-in theatre...

NIIT Q4 net profit up 11.4 pc to Rs 113.6 cr

IT company NIIT Technologies on Tuesday reported a 11.4 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 113.6 crore for the March 2020 quarter, and said strong tech capabilities and sharp execution helped the company in winning large deals. ...

Train with more than 1,100 labourers, pilgrims reaches Bengal from Rajasthan

Over 1,100 labourers and pilgrims were greeted with flowers on Tuesday as they reached Dankuni in West Bengals Hooghly district in a train from Rajasthan. The 24-coach train, which left Ajmer in the western state on Monday morning, reached ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020