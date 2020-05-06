Left Menu
Development News Edition

Final date to be informed by readiness of schools to re-open: Department

The application by the Tebeila Institute of Leadership, Governance and Training, said the Department in a statement, sought to stop the department from implementing the recovery plan for schools in the context of COVID-19.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Limpopo Y | Updated: 06-05-2020 15:40 IST | Created: 06-05-2020 15:40 IST
Final date to be informed by readiness of schools to re-open: Department
"Furthermore, the Department of Health’s approval to re-open schools will also be required,” said department spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga. Image Credit: Wikipedia

The Department of Basic Education has welcomed a judgment by the Limpopo High Court dismissing an application seeking to halt the department's proposed re-opening of schools on 1 June.

The application by the Tebeila Institute of Leadership, Governance and Training, said the Department in a statement, sought to stop the department from implementing the recovery plan for schools in the context of COVID-19.

Judge Gerrit Muller dismissed the case on Tuesday, saying the Limpopo High Court had no jurisdiction over the matter. Instead, Muller said the matter should be heard in the Gauteng Division of the Court in Pretoria, where the offices of the Minister and the department are located.

In its statement, the department said Judge Muller ordered parties to cover their own costs.

On the substance of the matter, the department had argued that the contemplated re-opening of schools had been developed together with provinces, other government departments, all stakeholders and civil society through a consultative process over a number of weeks.

"The announcement of the Minister proposed tentative dates only. A final date for schools to re-open will be informed by the readiness of schools to re-open," read the statement.

In his answering affidavit, DBE Director-General, Mathanzima Mweli, said Minister Angie Motshekga did not come up with the draft Recovery Plan overnight, but it was being developed with rational, considered and responsible input from stakeholders, as well as interested and affected parties.

"The decision to re-open schools will only be finally determined after the National Coronavirus Command Centre has approved the school recovery plans and is satisfied with the risk assessment completed.

"Furthermore, the Department of Health's approval to re-open schools will also be required," said department spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga.

He said the department will now proceed with its plans, as outlined by the Minister last week https://www.sanews.gov.za/south-africa/government-proposes-gradually-reo...

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

CSIR-IGIB, TATA Sons signs MoU for licensing of KNOWHOW for diagnosis of COVID-19

The 100 Season 7: Final season to bring happy ending, know entry & exit of actors

Prison Break Season 6: Sarah W Callies teases fans with snap after Dominic Purcell

Frozen 3 update: Jennifer Lee assures ‘best storyline’, what more we can see in 3rd movie

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Retail post-COVID 19: Knocking down persistent barriers

Despite technological advancements, several retail behemoths have associated shopping with massive high-maintenance stores and their beliefs have been supported by advocates of physical shopping experience. ...

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Videos

Latest News

1 more tests COVID-19 positive in HP, total cases rise to 44

One more person tested positive for COVID-19 in Himachal Pradeshs Kangra district on Wednesday, taking the number of cases to 44 in the state, officials said. The patient is a resident of Jamanabad in Kangra district, Superintendent of Poli...

Doping-Russia to resume testing despite coronavirus outbreak

Russian anti-doping agency RUSADA said on Wednesday it would progressively resume testing later this month hiatusafter having imposed a hiatus in response to government measures aimed at curbing the spread of the new coronavirus. Speaking a...

EU forecasts 'recession of historic proportions' this year

The European Union predicted Wednesday a recession of historic proportions this year due to the impact of the coronavirus with a drop in output of more than 7 percent, as it released its first official forecast of the damage the pandemic is...

Dalata hopes hotels will be able to reopen before Ireland's July target

The chief executive of Dalata Hotel Group, Irelands biggest hotel operator, hopes the sector can reopen before the July 20 target set by the government and said his company would need to be creative, such as offering self-isolation services...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020