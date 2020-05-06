Left Menu
UK education tech firm expands online courses in India

06-05-2020
A UK-based education technology company has announced plans to expand its online courses available across international schools in India from September. Pamoja said it will offer a range of new online "Cambridge IGCSE" and "Cambridge International AS & A Level" courses to Cambridge International Schools throughout India covering science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) subjects. "With a young population and rapid expansion in internet connectivity, online learning can be a real asset for India as it seeks to skill up the next generation to thrive in the rapidly changing world of work they will enter," said John Ingram, CEO of Pamoja Education.

"There can never be a substitute for a face-to-face teacher, but our online tools can help students take STEM courses that may not be offered by their school. They can also assist teachers in the classroom by helping them prepare their lessons and track student progress. This can free teachers up to give students more face-to-face time, helping bring complex STEM subjects to life," he said. Pamoja said it is launching the new online STEM courses at the same time the Indian government is seeking to train up over 40 crore people in different disciplines by 2022 through its Skill India campaign, launched in 2015. The importance of STEM learning as part of this was underscored by a recent report by the National Science Foundation that found that 80 percent of the jobs created in India in the next decade will require some form of maths and science skills. "Students will also gain practical experience of collaborative, digital technologies that promote self-direction and independence in learning; skills that are highly desired by universities and employers in India and around the world," Ingram said.

Pamoja, based in Oxford, is a registered school of Cambridge Assessment International Education, the world's largest provider of international education programs for 5 to 19-year old students. It said that international schools in India who sign up to provide Pamoja's new selection of Cambridge International courses online will benefit from broader subject offerings to their students, fewer challenges caused by teacher shortages, and more flexible timetables. They will also allow their students to benefit from the practical experience of new digital technologies.

"Pamoja Taught" courses are delivered online by experienced Pamoja teachers trained in online learning methodologies, covering the same content and preparing students for the same assessments as traditional face-to-face courses. Cambridge IGCSE is described as the world's most popular international qualification for 14 to 16-year olds, taken in over 150 countries and in more than 4,800 schools around the world. There are over 800,000 subject entries for Cambridge IGCSE exams each year. Cambridge International AS & A Level qualifications are taken in 134 countries with more than 575,000 subject entries each year.

