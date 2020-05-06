Left Menu
Goa board announces dates for SSC, HSSC examinations

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 06-05-2020 19:45 IST | Created: 06-05-2020 19:30 IST
Goa board announces dates for SSC, HSSC examinations

As Goa remains coronavirus-free, the state government has given permission for holding exams for pending papers of Class 12 and for all subjects of Class 10 later this month when the current phase of lockdown ends. The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education said on Wednesday that these exams, stalled due to the COVID-19 outbreak, will be held from May 20 onwards.

Board chairman Ramakrishna Samant said that HSSC (Class 12) examinations will be held from May 20 to May 22 (for two pending papers), while the SSC (Class 10) exams for all papers will be held from May 21 onwards. A detailed time table will be released soon, he said.

The board announced the dates after getting a go-ahead from the state government. Earlier this week, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant had said HSSC and SSC examinations would be held after the third phase of the coronavirus-enforced lockdown ends on May 17.

These board-conducted annual examinations are usually held in March-April. The coastal state, which has no active coronavirus case currently, falls under the green zone.

