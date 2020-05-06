Left Menu
IIM, Udaipur announces 18 online management courses

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 06-05-2020 23:38 IST | Created: 06-05-2020 23:38 IST
IIM, Udaipur announces 18 online management courses

The Indian Institute of Management, Udaipur has announced 18 online management courses on its virtual learning platform to ensure uninterrupted learning during the nationwide lockdown for its batch of 2019-21. The courses are offered as elective courses and voluntary courses under Operations, HR, Marketing, Finance, Analytics, etc

"We are setting up infrastructure and processes to move to online learning temporarily. Our faculty members are offering short courses on FINTECH, Blockchain, and Strategic Digital Transformation, amongst others, using online as the mode of education delivery," IIM-Udaipur's director Janat Shah said

"This initiative will help students utilise their free time more productively," he said in a release.

