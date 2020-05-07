Left Menu
JEE-Advanced for admission to IITs will be held on August 23: HRD

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-05-2020 21:06 IST | Created: 07-05-2020 21:06 IST
JEE-Advanced for admission to IITs will be held on August 23: HRD

Ending uncertainty for IIT aspirants, the HRD Ministry on Thursday announced that the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE)-Advanced will be conducted on August 23. The crucial exam was scheduled to be held on May 17, but was deferred due to the coronavirus lockdown.

"JEE-Advanced will be conducted on August 23," HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' said. Earlier this week, the government had announced to hold the Joint Entrance Exam-Mains (JEE-Mains) from July 18 to July 23. JEE-Mains is the first leg of the two-tier JEE entrance examination.

JEE-Mains is conducted for admission to engineering colleges across the country and is considered as a qualifying exam for JEE-Advanced. The HRD Ministry's National Testing Agency (NTA) had also given students an option to change their opted centres for the two tests as many of them have moved to different places during the lockdown. The country is locked down since March 25, over a week after universities and schools across India were closed as one of the measures to contain the COVID-19 outbreak. The IIT counselling process also hinges on when CBSE and respective state boards announce results for the Class 12 board exams. To seek admission to one of the IITs, applicants also need to secure at least 75 per cent marks in their board exams.

The HRD Ministry is likely to announce the schedule for pending board exams on Friday..

