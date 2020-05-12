Left Menu
Development News Edition

IIIT Guwahati organises Poster Making Competition to keep up momentum of EBSB

Due to the covid-19, many of Institute activities got disrupted as students, staff and few faculties vacated the campus.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-05-2020 19:27 IST | Created: 12-05-2020 19:27 IST
IIIT Guwahati organises Poster Making Competition to keep up momentum of EBSB
Both Ms Meghna Singh and Ms Priyanka Kumari, 1st year BTech student and an active member of the club coordinated the online/remote event. Image Credit: ANI

To celebrate the spirit of Unity in Diversity of our Nation, the Government is running Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat Campaign. The Ministry for HRD is the nodal ministry for EBSB campaign which is run along with several other partner ministries and states. To keep up the momentum of the campaign inspite of lockdown due to Covid19, the Indian Institute of Information Technology Guwahati recently organised a Poster Making Competition. The students were asked to participate in their homes for the competition held online due to lockdown.

The topic of the competition was "RAJASTHAN TOURISM AND TRAVELS".

Due to the covid-19, many of Institute activities got disrupted as students, staff and few faculties vacated the campus. The activities IIITG pertaining to EBSB also got affected. However, IIITG managed to organise the monthly event of April 2020 for EBSB on 1st May 2020. IIITG is committed to conducting the events under the banner of EBSB to promote knowledge on the paired state Rajasthan among our students.

Students from Kalrav-Literary Club, IIIT Guwahati spearheaded the event. Both Ms Meghna Singh and Ms Priyanka Kumari, 1st year BTech student and an active member of the club coordinated the online/remote event. This poster making event was held in two categories- Digital and Handmade category. A total of 14 participants (Nine in the digital category and five in the handmade category.) participated from their homes across the country.

Students participated under Digital poster making category are Atik, K.N, G. Pranay, PriyankaKumari, Amitesh Kumar, Gurnoor Singh, Priyam Raj, Richa, Sai Kumar Medha, Utkarsh Kumar. Students participated under Handmade poster making event are J. Pujita, Rohit Jain, SayantaniDutta, JishuYadav, Ananya. Both Digital and Handmade posters were judged on its Design, Contents and Creativity, Originality. Institute received exceptional posters. All the students worked really hard and made wonderful posters depicting RAJASTHAN AND ITS BEAUTY.

In digital poster making competition AtikKamleshwardas got first, G. Pranay got second and Priyanka Kumari got third place. In the handmade poster category, JadiPunita got first and Rohit Jain got second place.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5 cast, plot revealed, get other latest updates

COVID 19: Indian Health Ministry revised guidelines for home isolation of patients with mild symptoms

Alita: Battle Angel 2: Will Robert Rodriguez return? Cast revealed in details

Will Mirzapur Season 2 be released in Aug 2020? Plot to focus on constant revenges

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

Videos

Latest News

Mother India crying today as crores of its children are walking hungry on streets; urge govt to ensure their safe return home: Rahul Gandhi.

Mother India crying today as crores of its children are walking hungry on streets urge govt to ensure their safe return home Rahul Gandhi....

Motor racing-Leclerc's rise meant the writing was on the wall for Vettel

The writing has been on the wall for Sebastian Vettel since September 2018 when Ferrari announced Charles Leclerc as his Formula One team mate.The German, who will leave the Italian team at the end of a pandemic-hit 2020 season that has yet...

Coronavirus could hit banks hard, EU warns

Euro zone lenders could take a sizeable hit from the coronavirus outbreak as an economic slowdown puts strain on borrowers, European officials have told the blocs governments in a recent report.The memos and analysis give one of the first c...

Beat the heat? India struggles to keep cool during lockdown

With little access to air conditioners or parks during the coronavirus lockdown, Indias poor - from farmers to slum-dwellers - could face deadly threats from heat waves this summer, climate and disaster management experts have warned.Crippl...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020