IIIT Guwahati organises Poster Making Competition to keep up momentum of EBSB

To celebrate the spirit of Unity in Diversity of our Nation, the Government is running Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat Campaign. The Ministry for HRD is the nodal ministry for EBSB campaign which is run along with several other partner ministries and states. To keep up the momentum of the campaign inspite of lockdown due to Covid19, the Indian Institute of Information Technology Guwahati recently organised a Poster Making Competition. The students were asked to participate in their homes for the competition held online due to lockdown.

The topic of the competition was "RAJASTHAN TOURISM AND TRAVELS".

Due to the covid-19, many of Institute activities got disrupted as students, staff and few faculties vacated the campus. The activities IIITG pertaining to EBSB also got affected. However, IIITG managed to organise the monthly event of April 2020 for EBSB on 1st May 2020. IIITG is committed to conducting the events under the banner of EBSB to promote knowledge on the paired state Rajasthan among our students.

Students from Kalrav-Literary Club, IIIT Guwahati spearheaded the event. Both Ms Meghna Singh and Ms Priyanka Kumari, 1st year BTech student and an active member of the club coordinated the online/remote event. This poster making event was held in two categories- Digital and Handmade category. A total of 14 participants (Nine in the digital category and five in the handmade category.) participated from their homes across the country.

Students participated under Digital poster making category are Atik, K.N, G. Pranay, PriyankaKumari, Amitesh Kumar, Gurnoor Singh, Priyam Raj, Richa, Sai Kumar Medha, Utkarsh Kumar. Students participated under Handmade poster making event are J. Pujita, Rohit Jain, SayantaniDutta, JishuYadav, Ananya. Both Digital and Handmade posters were judged on its Design, Contents and Creativity, Originality. Institute received exceptional posters. All the students worked really hard and made wonderful posters depicting RAJASTHAN AND ITS BEAUTY.

In digital poster making competition AtikKamleshwardas got first, G. Pranay got second and Priyanka Kumari got third place. In the handmade poster category, JadiPunita got first and Rohit Jain got second place.

