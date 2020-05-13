Left Menu
IIM Calcutta features in FT Executive Education Ranking 2020

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 13-05-2020 15:27 IST | Created: 13-05-2020 15:27 IST
The Indian Institute of Management Calcutta features in the Financial Times Executive Education Ranking 2020 for customised executive education category. IIM (C) is among one of the three Indian schools featured in the global ranking in customised executive education category and ranks 65 among 85 schools from all over world, a statement issued by the institute said on Tuesday.

The prestigious global ranking in this category was announced on Monday. IIM (C) Director, Professor Anju Seth said, "IIM Calcutta is delighted at this recognition by Financial Times for the quality of our customised executive education programmes. We have decades of experience in designing and delivering customised classroom programmes for select corporate organisations.

She said over the past several years, the premier B school has played a pioneering role in delivering customised programmes via live online modes. "We are now able to proudly offer the full spectrum of customised programmes ranging from pure classroom programmes through blended delivery programmes (involving a mix of classroom and live online) to pure online programmes," Seth said.

Recently, IIM Calcutta also featured as the top-ranked school from India (second in Asia and 17th globally) in the Financial Times Masters in Management Ranking 2019 for its flagship 2-Year MBA programme..

