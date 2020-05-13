Left Menu
CAPFs canteens asked to sell indigenous products from June 1

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-05-2020 21:43 IST | Created: 13-05-2020 21:43 IST
Taking a cue from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal to promote local products, Union Home Ministry on Wednesday decided that canteens of paramilitary forces will sell only indigenous products from June 1 in a bid to give fillip to small scale industries and Khadi. The countrywide network of over 1,700 Central Police Canteens (CPCs) sell products ranging from groceries, clothes to gift items worth Rs 2,800 crore annually to 50 lakh family members of about 10 lakh personnel.

In a series of tweets in Hindi, Union Home Minister Shah said the decision to sell only indigenous products through the CPCs has been taken by his ministry after the prime minister's appeal on Tuesday for opting for local products and being self-reliant. Shah also urged the people to make maximum use of the products made in the country and encourage others to do the same.

The word indigenous, according to officials, means that products made by Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) and those produced by firms under the Khadi Village Industries Commission umbrella will be promoted in the CPCs. All Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) and other consumer durable, which are made in India by various firms and available till now in the CPCs, will continue, the officials said, adding no imported items were available in the CAPF canteens.

They, however, added that as the new guidelines for having "only Swadeshi" come into effect from June detailed instructions from the Home Ministry in this context are awaited. "The Ministry of Home Affairs has decided that all Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) canteens will now sell only indigenous products. This will be applicable to all CAPF canteens across the country from 1 June 2020. With this, 50 lakh family members of about 10 lakh CAPF personnel will use indigenous products," the home minister said, adding if every Indian pledges to use products made in India (Swadeshi), the country can become self-sufficient in next five years.

"You should use the products made in the country as much as possible and encourage others to do the same. This is not the time to be lagging behind, but to turn the crisis into an opportunity," an official statement quoted him as saying. The CAPFs canteens comprise the CRPF, BSF, CISF, ITBP and SSB, apart from the commando force NSG.

Referring to Modi's appeal on Tuesday, during his address to the nation, to make the country self-reliant and use products made in India, Shah said this will surely pave the way for India to lead the world in future. Urging to the people of the country, the home minister said, "Let us all strengthen the hands of Prime Minister Modi in this journey of making India self-reliant by using indigenous products." The Home Ministry had in October last year directed all CAPFs or paramilitary forces to shun foreign brands and introduce 'swadeshi' goods, including food items, household goods and clothing, in their canteens and offices.

The official order issued by the ministry last year had said 'swadeshi' should be made available in these canteens include food items, clothes and accoutrements for khaki and combat uniform, bed sheets, towels, curtains, stationery and all other miscellaneous items. While new procurement of these items should be 'swadeshi' or country-made, the order had said, existing items should be replaced with the same when they are due for replacement.

"The order is aimed to boost the income and status of local producers of these goods. This is to promote indigenous products and industry. These forces are about 10 lakh personnel strong at present and they procure canteen items and goods worth crores of rupees annually," a senior official had said. The CPCs were established in 2006. There are over 119 master canteens and 1,625 subsidiary canteens at various locations where these forces are deployed, be it along borders or the interiors of Naxal violence-hit or insurgency affected states.

