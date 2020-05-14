Left Menu
WBSEB asks head examiners to collect class 10 exam answer scripts by May

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 14-05-2020 19:16 IST
The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBSEB) has asked the head examiners to collect answer scripts of class 10 board exams from the examiners by this month to facilitate the process of the publication of results, an official said on Thursday. An estimated 10.16 lakh candidates appeared for the Madhyamik or class 10 board examinations this year, which began on February 18 and concluded on February 27. The answer scripts are still lying with the examiners after evaluation because of the COVID-19 induced lockdown.

"Every examiner will hand over the evaluated paper to his or her head examiner by this month," the WBSEB official told PTI. After completing the formalities, head examiners will hand over marks of the examinees to the board, he said.

Asked when the results can be expected, he said a time frame cannot be specified now. "The results will be announced after the entire process is over and the government issues advisory about normalisation of the situation," the official said.

