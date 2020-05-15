Hall tickets for class X exam after May 18, says Minister

The school education department isnow busy preparing the halls for the 10th standard boardexamination for which the hall tickets would be issued to thecandidates after May 18, Tamil Nadu Education Minister K ASengottaiyan said on Friday

Speaking to reporters in Nambiyur village nearGobichettipalayam where he distributed food and vegetables tofamilies hit by the COVID-19 lockdown, the Minister saidsocial distance would be maintained in the examination hallsand the candidates should wear masks

The state government would run special buses for thecandidates. The buses would go to the students' areas, takethem to the examination hall and drop them back after theexamination, he said.