MHRD brings out Gazette Notifications to regularize teacher education programmes

These programmes were being conducted without any formal recognition from the National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE).

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-05-2020 18:39 IST | Created: 15-05-2020 18:39 IST
The Minister said that the decision was taken in the interest of students who were likely to suffer in this. Image Credit: ANI

Union HRD Minister Shri Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' today announced that MHRD has brought out two Gazette Notifications dated 12th May 2020 to regularize retrospectively certain Teacher Education Programmes being conducted by some Central and State Govt Institutions. These programmes were being conducted without any formal recognition from the National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE). The Minister said that the decision was taken in the interest of students who were likely to suffer in this.

Background:

NCTE legally grants formal recognition to academic institutions for conducting any of the NCTE recognized courses meant for pre-service teacher education. It is only after qualifying any of these NCTE recognized courses that a person becomes legally eligible for appointment as a school teacher in India.

It was brought to the notice of MHRD that some of the Central and State Govt institutions had inadvertently admitted students in teacher education courses which were not recognized by NCTE. This rendered invalid the qualification acquired by these students for the purposes of employment as school teachers in India.

Retrospective recognition to courses:

An amendment to the NCTE Act, 1993 was initiated by MHRD to enable retrospective recognition to such courses. The amendment was notified on 11th January 2019, after being passed by both Houses of Parliament.

Notably, this amendment only allows retrospective recognition up to Academic Session 2017-2018, thereby only regularizing the qualifications acquired by students in the past. It does not propose to leave it open for institutions to run unrecognized courses in future and thereafter approach for ex-post-facto regularization.

In all 23 institutions of the Central and State Govt have benefitted involving about 13000 students and around 17000 in-service teachers.

As a result of these notifications the qualifications acquired by affected students and in-service teachers, now stands legally validated.

(With Inputs from PIB)

