Left Menu
Development News Edition

4 DU professors write to Prez Kovind against varsity's open book online exam decision

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-05-2020 00:25 IST | Created: 17-05-2020 00:22 IST
4 DU professors write to Prez Kovind against varsity's open book online exam decision
The four professors are included Kaushal Panwar, Premchand, D R Anil Kumar and Deepankar. Image Credit: Wikipedia

Four Delhi University (DU) professors have written to President Ram Nath Kovind against the varsity's "arbitrary decision" to hold exams through open-book mode online if the COVID-19 situation doesn't normalise. In the letter, the professors said open book examinations will push students belonging to scheduled castes, scheduled tribes, other backward classes, economically weaker section, and those with disabilities on the wrong side of the digital divide. The four professors are included Kaushal Panwar, Premchand, D R Anil Kumar and Deepankar. The open-book examination mode would allow students to refer to books, notes and other study material to answer questions. Students will download question papers for their respective course from the web portal sitting at home and upload the answers within two hours. "Our appeal to your good office has acquired urgency as the university administration unilaterally decided and wrote a letter on 13th May 2020 to all the Head of the Departments for preparing three sets of question papers for the open book examination," the letter said. "This move to organise remote open book examination will push the higher education towards privatisation," it added. Open book and close book systems are completely different things. The requirements of question papers are also different for these two systems, they said.

Claiming that open-book examination "will promote a type of discrimination among the students at different levels", the professors said only students who have resources can benefit. They also said that the provision of consulting matters with the academic and executive councils was flouted by the varsity administration as they urged the president to "stop this social discriminatory examination method in the university". Meanwhile, the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP)-led Delhi University Students' Union organised a general body meeting (GBM) of DU Student Representatives, eight DUSU executive council members and 41 elected college union representatives of the respective colleges. The DUSU also held a meeting with the Delhi University Teachers' Association (DUTA) to discuss the present situation on academics and exams. The purpose of the GBM was to discuss and deliberate upon the present situation of academics and examinations, a statement said. A comprehensive and integral discussion was held in the meeting to come up with the best solution-centric approach for academics as well as examinations keeping in mind the interests of the students, it said. Several options for holding examinations including carrying forward scheme, in-house examination scheme and provision of resource material for students were thoroughly discussed in a bid to arrive on a conclusion and to give a memorandum regarding the same to the university administration and Vice-Chancellor in coming days, it said. The students' representatives gave the suggestions, opinions as well as views to hold the examinations in a manner that it benefits all students, it said. "We have to look for multiple options to conduct the examinations rather than emphasising on only a single one so that the drawbacks of the single option are overcome by the alternative one," DUSU president Akshit Dahiya said. The options for the mode of examination should be such that not even a single student is left out in the process, he added. DUSU will compile and integrate the suggestions and views which will then be submitted in the form of a memorandum to the DU Vice-Chancellor and other senior university officials.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3 to see plenty of heroes, get more info on Saitama & Garou

Rwanda genocide suspect Kabuga arrested in Paris region- French justice ministry

Attack on Titan Season 4: Plot, cast revealed, last season likely to be divided into 2 blocks

Nets GC's Rando receives 1-year ban from NBA 2K League

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Videos

Latest News

Spraying disinfectants can be 'harmful', says WHO

Spraying disinfectant on the streets, as practised in some countries, does not eliminate the new coronavirus and even poses a health risk, the World Health Organization WHO warned on Saturday. In a document on cleaning and disinfecting surf...

4 DU professors write to Prez Kovind against varsity's open book online exam decision

Four Delhi University DU professors have written to President Ram Nath Kovind against the varsitys arbitrary decision to hold exams through open-book mode online if the COVID-19 situation doesnt normalise. In the letter, the professors said...

WRAPUP 2-Soccer-Dortmund explode into action as Bundesliga restarts with no fans

Borussia Dortmund provided much-needed fireworks with a 4-0 demolition of bitter rivals Schalke 04 on Saturday after the German league restarted in front of empty stands after a suspension of over two months due to the COVID-19 pandemic.The...

Patnaik sets zero casualty target for cyclone amidst COVID-19 battle

With the formation of cyclonic storm Amphan likely to impact Odisha from May 18, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday put a target of zero casualty before administration, which is in the midst of a battle against COVID-19. Considering ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020