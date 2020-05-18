Left Menu
Development News Edition

Faculty member in AIIMS' orthopaedic dept tests positive for COVID-19

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-05-2020 13:22 IST | Created: 18-05-2020 13:22 IST
Faculty member in AIIMS' orthopaedic dept tests positive for COVID-19

A faculty member in the orthopaedic department of the AIIMS here has tested positive for coronavirus, following which contact-tracing has been initiated, sources said. The wife of the faculty member has tested negative for COVID-19, they said.

"He has tested positive for coronavirus, following which contact-tracing has been initiated. So far, 10 persons, mostly staff from his office, have been advised self-quarantine," a source said. According to AIIMS medical superintendent Dr D K Sharma, as many as 92 healthcare personnel, including one faculty member, two resident doctors, 13 nursing staff, three technicians, 11 hospital attendants, 12 sanitation workers and 45 security guards, have tested positive for COVID-19 over the past two months.

TRENDING

Coronavirus: Amway India gears up to meet increased demand for immunity, nutrition products

Crash Landing on You Season 2 cast revealed, renewal to take time for Covid-19 pandemic

Four ISIS terrorists killed in Pakistan's Punjab province

IndiGo operates cargo flight from Guangzhou to Kolkata carrying medical supplies

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Jewish extremist convicted in arson that killed Arab toddler

An Israeli district court on Monday convicted a Jewish extremist of murder in a 2015 arson attack that killed a Palestinian toddler and his parents, a case that had sent shock waves through Israel and helped fuel months of Israeli-Palestini...

John Krasinski does special episode featuring viewers before 'Some Good News' goes on a "break"

American actor John Krasinski used Sunday nights episode of his popular web series Some Good News to put the spotlight on viewers and look back at some of the most touching moments of his feel-good series. According to The Hollywood Reporte...

Huawei says 'pernicious' US chip restrictions threaten global economy

Chinese technology giant Huawei on Monday assailed the latest US move to cut it off from semiconductor suppliers as a pernicious attack that will sow chaos in the global technology sector and other industries. The Commerce Department said o...

The fast pace of dual-colonisation of Gilgit-Baltistan

By Dr Amjad Ayub Mirza Pakistan occupied Gilgit-Baltistan PoGB is undergoing unconstitutional and illegal political and economic enslavement under the guise of political sovereignty and economic development.On May 15, the president of Pakis...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020