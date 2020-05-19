Left Menu
HRD Minister advises NTA to give last opportunity to fill form of JEE (Main) 2020

This is also applicable to other students who have not been able to complete the application process or submit online Application Form for JEE (Main) 2020 due to one reason or another.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-05-2020 17:59 IST | Created: 19-05-2020 17:59 IST
In view of the hardships faced by such students due to COVID -19, the National Testing Agency (NTA) is now giving one more (last) opportunity to them to submit afresh or to complete the online Application Form JEE (Main) 2020.

In view of the Representations received from various Indian students who were scheduled to join colleges abroad but are now keen to pursue their studies in the country due to the changed circumstances arising out of COVID -19, and would thus like to appear in the JEE (Main) 2020, Union HRD Minister Shri Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' advised NTA to give one last opportunity to fill the form of JEE (Main) 2020. This is also applicable to other students who have not been able to complete the application process or submit online Application Form for JEE (Main) 2020 due to one reason or another.

In view of the hardships faced by such students due to COVID -19, the National Testing Agency (NTA) is now giving one more (last) opportunity to them to submit afresh or to complete the online Application Form JEE (Main) 2020.

It is brought to the notice of all, that the facility of submission/ completion of Online Application Form will be available on the website jeemain.nta.nic.infrom 19.05.2020 to 24.05.2020* only.

'*' Submission/ Completion of Online Application Form shall be accepted upto 05.00 PM and submission of fee upto 11.50 PM.

The requisite fee can be paid through Credit/Debit Card/ Net Banking/UPI and PAYTM.

For clarification, the candidate may see Information Bulletin uploaded on our website jeemain.nta.nic.in.

The candidates and their parents are advised to keep visiting jeemain.nta.nic.inand www.nta.ac.infor latest updates. The candidates can also contact at 8287471852, 8178359845, 9650173668, 9599676953and 8882356803or mail at jeemain@nta.ac.infor any further clarification.

(With Inputs from PIB)

