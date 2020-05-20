DU VC asks colleagues to contribute to PM CARES Fund to fight COVID-19

Delhi University vice-chancellor Professor Yogesh Tyagi has appealed to his colleagues to contribute to the 'PM CARES Fund' to aid the fight against the coronavirus pandemic. The varsity has launched the 'DU Care for Neighbour' programme to feed the hungry residing in areas around its north and south campuses, he said.

We are in the middle of the biggest battle that the human civilization has fought in recent centuries, he said and urged his colleagues to contribute to the PM CARES Fund. "We can set an example of extraordinary sensitivity by contributing a percentage of our salary for a few months to The PM CARES Fund for the welfare of those affected by the pandemic," he said.