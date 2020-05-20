Left Menu
MHA grants exemption to conduct Board Exams from lockdown measures

As the opening of schools had been prohibited under the guidelines on lockdown measures, the annual board examinations being conducted by State Education Boards/ CBSE/ ICSE etc. for classes 10th and 12th had been suspended.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-05-2020 17:26 IST | Created: 20-05-2020 17:26 IST
Considering this the Union Ministry for Home Affairs (MHA) has written to all States/UTs detailing the conditions to be followed for conducting the examinations. Image Credit: Twitter(@PIB_India)

Taking into consideration the academic interest of a large number of students, it has been decided to grant an exemption to conduct Board Examinations for Classes 10th and 12th from the lockdown measures, tweeted Union Minister for Home Affairs, Shri Amit Shah.

As the opening of schools had been prohibited under the guidelines on lockdown measures, the annual board examinations being conducted by State Education Boards/ CBSE/ ICSE etc. for classes 10th and 12th had been suspended. Requests were received from State Governments and CBSE for conducting the Board examinations.

Considering this the Union Ministry for Home Affairs (MHA) has written to all States/UTs detailing the conditions to be followed for conducting the examinations. These are:

In Containment zones, no examination centre would be permitted.

Wearing of face masks by teachers. staff and students would be mandatory.

There should be the provision of thermal screening and sanitizer at the centres and social distancing in all the examination centres.

In view of the examination to be conducted by different Boards, their examination schedules should be staggered.

Special buses may be arranged by the States and UTs for transportation of the students to the examination centres.

(With Inputs from PIB)

