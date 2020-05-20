MBBS student held for objectionable post on Hindu religion

A fourth-year MBBS student of AIIMS hospital here was held on Wednesday for making objectionable comments on social media post against the Hindu religion. Adil Ahmad was arrested following a complaint which accused him of making highly objectionable comments on Facebook against the Hindu religion and hurting sentiments, police inspector Ritesh Shah said.

Ahmad, a resident of Delhi, later apologised and deleted the post, Shah said. He will be produced before the judicial magistrate on Thursday, he said.