UGC shares 82 UG & 42 PG Non-Engineering MOOCs courses: Union HRD Minister

The Minister further said that in the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic scenario, Students, Teachers, Life-long learners, Senior Citizens and Homemakers may enrol and avail the benefits of SWAYAM courses to widen their horizon of learning.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-05-2020 18:31 IST | Created: 21-05-2020 18:31 IST
UGC shares 82 UG & 42 PG Non-Engineering MOOCs courses: Union HRD Minister
SWAYAM (Study Webs of Active–Learning for Young Aspiring Minds) is a programme initiated by Government of India and designed to achieve the three cardinal principles of Education Policy viz., access, equity and quality. Image Credit: ANI

Union Human Resource Development Minister Shri Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' informed that the Students enrolled in Universities and affiliated colleges may undertake SWAYAM courses and avail credits by completing these courses as per University Grants Commission (UGC)'s present regulations on credit framework for online learning courses.

Shri Pokhriyal further informed that UGC has shared a list of 82 Under Graduate & 42 Post Graduate Non-Engineering MOOCs courses with University Vice-Chancellors and College Principals, which will be offered in July Semester 2020 on SWAYAM Platform(www.swayam.gov.in).

He added that these courses cover subject areas such as Biochemistry/Biotechnology/Biological Sciences & Bioengineering, Education, Law, Computer Science and Engineering, Commerce, Management, Pharmacy, Mathematics, History, Hindi, Sanskrit, etc.

The Minister further said that in the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic scenario, Students, Teachers, Life-long learners, Senior Citizens and Homemakers may enrol and avail the benefits of SWAYAM courses to widen their horizon of learning.

SWAYAM (Study Webs of Active–Learning for Young Aspiring Minds) is a programme initiated by Government of India and designed to achieve the three cardinal principles of Education Policy viz., access, equity and quality.

(With Inputs from PIB)

