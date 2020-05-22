Left Menu
Development News Edition

Govt will come up with a solution to solve problmes faced by students: Minister

PTI | Shillong | Updated: 22-05-2020 18:32 IST | Created: 22-05-2020 18:32 IST
Govt will come up with a solution to solve problmes faced by students: Minister

Meghalaya Education Minister Lahkmen Rymbui on Friday told the Assembly that the government will soon come up with a solution to the shutting down of all educational institutions due to the COVID-19 pandemic. All Educational institutions in the state have been shut since March 17 due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

"The government is weighing all pros and cons and problems faced by students, parents and also the school managing committees. We will come up with the best solution (to overcome the problem)," Rymbui said. He said, "We also know that there are teachers who are not equipped to teach through online classes," adding that the Directorate of Educational Research and Training has designed a course to train teachers in this regard.

Admitting that the pandemic has disrupted the life of everybody and no one knows for sure when this crisis will end, Rymbui said the government is working on the academic calendar while taking into consideration the health aspects of the students. Opposition MLAs Ampareen Lyngdoh and Zenith Sangma expressed concern over the plight of many students who have no access to education in light of the digital divide.

While many schools in the state capital have attempted to online teaching, Rymbui said online classes are only to supplement the knowledge of the students. The Education minister said that there is connectivity problem besides the fact that many students cannot afford smartphones and there may not be enough funds for the government to provide gadgets to the students for e-learning.

At present, there are over 9.21 lakh students of which 1.11 lakh are secondary school students and over 58,000 of them are currently enrolled in the higher secondary schools. PTI JOP RG RG

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: NASA human spaceflight chief resigns; Monkey studies encouraging for coronavirus vaccine and more

OneNet first NZ cloud service provider to be awarded ISO27001 certification

Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

UK healthcare workers begin COVID-19 hydroxychloroquine trial

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Delhi HC seeks reply from Centre, police on plea demanding action against cops over 'attack' on JMI students

Delhi High Court on Friday asked the Central government and Delhi Police to file their replies on a petition demanding action against cops for allegedly attacking the students of Jamia Millia Islamia JMI University on December 15 last year....

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens flat on simmering U.S.-China tensions

U.S. stocks opened flat on Friday as investors pitted hopes of more stimulus to revive an ailing economy against deteriorating U.S.-China relations over Beijings move to impose a national-security law in Hong Kong.The Dow Jones Industrial A...

Drug touted by Trump as COVID-19 treatment tied to increased risk of death - study

Malaria drug hydroxychloroquine, which U.S. President Donald Trump says he has been taking, is tied to increased risk of death in COVID-19 patients, according to a study published in medical journal Lancet.The study httpswww.thelancet.comla...

Pakistan crash pilot sent Mayday with 'lost engines' -liveatc.net

The pilot of a crashed Pakistan International Airlines jet sent a Mayday and told controllers the aircraft had lost power from both its engines on its second attempt to land, according to a recording posted on monitoring website liveatc.net...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020