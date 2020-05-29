NITTE signs MoU with Japanese HR company

NITTE (Deemed to be university) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with i6TG, a leading human resources companies headquartered in Japan, through a video conference Friday. As per the MoU,i6TG will work with NITTE Institutions and provide training, internship and placement opportunities to the students of different programmes of the institute with leading Japanese companies, a release here said.

In addition, i6TG will also facilitate academic collaborations and establishment of centres of excellence with support from Japanese companies. NITTE pro vice-chancellor M S Moodithaya and NMAM institute of technology principal Niranjan Chiplunkar represented Nitte in the discussions, while i6TG was represented by its CEO Ryuji Sato and other senior executives.

To ensure that students recruited through i6TG merge well with the Japanese culture, a soft skill development programme including Japanese language component has already been launched at the institute. As per the MoU, i6TG will also train the students on Japanese way of life and culture, the release said.