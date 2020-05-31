Left Menu
Development News Edition

Virtual classes for Kerala school students from tomorrow

PTI | Thiruv | Updated: 31-05-2020 17:48 IST | Created: 31-05-2020 17:48 IST
Virtual classes for Kerala school students from tomorrow

The Kerala government will begin virtual classes for school students from June 1, in an effort to ensure that they do not miss out on lessons due to COVID-19 induced lockdown. Director of Public Instruction (DPI) K Jeevan Babu said the classes will be through theKerala Infrastructure and Technology for Education (KITE)-Victers channel under the name 'First Bell'.

"We very well know the situation of COVID-19, its spread and how dangerousit is. We need the nod of the centre and the state government to open schools and start regular classes. So the department had decided to start online classes. The classes will be through KITE Victers channel," Babu told mediapersons KITE has even brought out the timetable for conducting the classes. The sessions will be held from 8.30 am to 5.30 pm from Monday to Friday for all classes from 1 to 12, except class 11, on the channel. The time slots for different classes vary from half- an-hour to two hours, a press release issued by KITE said.

"We are not entering into a regular school period. We are unable to open the schools considering the health situation across the world. Our students have even written their tenth and plus two exams under these trying circumstances," Babu said. The new method of teaching and studying will be a challenge to the teachers as well as students, he added.

He said thedepartment was worried about a section of students who lacked facilities for online classes and had identified over two lakh students in that category. "We have entrusted the class teachers and school headmasters or principals to make sure that students have access to a television or a smart phone or a computer, and Internet for the classes. If not, they should find an alternative for thestudents to attend the online classe either in real time or later," Babu said.

The department suggested alternatives including television or Internet facilities of neighbours, friends living nearby, libraries or Akshaya centres. The department also informed that all the classes will be in a downloadable format and can be compiled together and shown to those who have missed the class later.

The sessions on Victers channel will be available simultaneously on the KITE Victers website, mobile app, and social media pages. The department said in the firstweek, the classes will be telecast on a trial basis and these will be repeated in the second week.

The modules for different classes will be prepared by agencies under the General Education Department such as the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT), KITE, Samagra Shiksha Kerala (SSK), and the State Institute of Educational Technology. KITE informed that for the first week at least 1.2 lakh laptops, over 7,000 projectors and nearly 4,545 televisions have been readied for the students.PTI RRT SS PTI PTI

TRENDING

Final leg of Reliance Rights Issue commences on Monday

Science News Roundup: NASA resumes human spaceflight; Coal mine in Serbia gives up new Roman treasure and more

Trump postpones G7 summit, to be held in September now

IIT-Guwahati develops contactless mobile application for safe air travel during COVID-19 pandemic

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Militants in Burkina Faso kill 35 in separate attacks, govt says

Militants in Burkina Faso attacked a cattle market and a humanitarian convoy, killing at least 35 people, the government said on Sunday.Saturdays violence underscores deep instability in parts of Burkina Faso, which has been battling armed ...

Uttarakhand govt classifies Covid-19 districts into orange, red zones

The Uttarakhand government on Sunday categorized the districts under orange, red, and green zones to contain the COVID-19 in the state. The government has put Almora, Bageshwar, Chamoli, Champawat, Dehradun, Haridwar, Pauri Garhwal, Pithora...

43 deaths in UP in incidents related to rain, thunderstorm: State govt

Forty-three people have lost their lives in various incidents related to rain and thunderstorm in Uttar Pradesh on May 30, the state government said on Sunday. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed grief over the loss of lives, and d...

Haryana to open interstate borders from June 1, places of worship from June 8

The Haryana government on Sunday issued fresh guidelines for the next phase of lockdown and decided to open its interstate borders, including those with Delhi from June 1 and places of worship, hotels and malls from June 8. Seeking to follo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020