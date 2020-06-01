Left Menu
Pending board exams in Tripura postponed again

PTI | Agartala | Updated: 01-06-2020 18:22 IST | Created: 01-06-2020 18:22 IST
The Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) has postponed the pending papers of Class 10 and 12 board exams supposed to start from June 5 in view of lockdown in containment zones till June 30, a board official said. This is for the second time that the exams have been postponed in the state after announcement of the lockdown.

President of the TBSE Bhabatosh Saha told reporters on Monday, the board had in May rescheduled the examinations in consultation with the Tripura government. The exams were to be held between June 5 and June 11, he said.

"We had taken all preparations to conduct board examinations of pending papers of Class 10 and 12 from June 5. Now, we have to reschedule the dates again," Saha said.

Prior to the first phase of the lockdown, exams for many papers were held while many could not be completed. For Class 10, pending examinations for Physical Science and Life Science were to be held on June 5 and June 6 respectively.

The Class 12 students were supposed to sit for examinations of Sanskrit and Statistics on June 5, Economics on June 6, Psychology on June 8, Arabic and Music on June 9, Geography on June 10 and Home Management and Home Nursing and Nutrition on June 11. The Home Ministry had said on Saturday that 'Unlock-1' would be initiated across the country from June 8, in which the nationwide lockdown from March 25 would be relaxed to a great extent even as strict restrictions would remain in places till June 30 in containment zones.

The Centre has given more powers to the states and union territories to ascertain and define a containment zone. PTI JOY MM MM

