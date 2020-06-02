Health Sciences varsity asked to inform about impending exams

Maharashtra Medical Education Minister Amit Deshmukh on Tuesday asked the Maharashtra University of Health Sciences (MUHS) to inform about its impending examinations dates and schedule of all branches of health sciences at the earliest. A statement from the ministers office said students and parents are clueless, given the confusion over the examinations due to the lockdown.

The lockdown was imposed in March this year to contain the spread of COVID-19. In the current situation, there is a confusion about the examinations of medical students. Deshmukh has instructed MUHS vice chancellor Dr Dilip Mhaisekar over the phone to end the uncertainty by taking a decision in this regard at the earliest, the statement said.

The decision regarding the medical examinations depends on the central councils, it said. Even though this is true, Deshmukh has instructed (the vice chancellor) to speak to these institutes (central councils) to clear the position with regard to the examinations, the statement said.

The MUHS holds examinations of various medical, ayurvedic, homeopathic, Unani and nursing courses..