WB Governor appoints Goutam Chandra as Pro-VC of Burdwan University

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 02-06-2020 20:30 IST | Created: 02-06-2020 20:30 IST
West Bengal Governor and Chancellor of state universities Jagdeep Dhankhar has appointed Professor Goutam Chandra as pro-Vice Chancellor of Burdwan University. Dhankhar, in an official communication from Raj Bhavan on June 1, appointed Chandra as the Pro-VC (Administration and Academic) of the university with immediate effect.

"In exercise of the power conferred by sub-section (1) of section 9A of the Burdwan University Act, 1981 (as amended) I, the Chancellor of the University of Burdwan appoint Professor Goutam Chandra.....as Pro-Vice-Chancellor (Administration & Academic)....for a period of four years or up to the age of 65 years or until further order, whichever is earlier," the Raj Bhavan communique said. Chandra is currently the head of Zoology department.

Higher Education minister Partha Chatterjee could not be contacted for comments. The minister had in past accused the governor of meddling in the affairs of the universities on several occasions and taking decisions without discussing with the Higher Education department.

Dhankhar in turn had maintained that he has acted within constitutional parametres and sought every stakeholders support to enhance academic standard of higher educational institutions without political interference. Meanwhile, the Higher Education department on Monday night appointed Ashis Panigrahi, Zoology professor of Kalyani University, as the Pro-VC (academic) of Burdwan University, an official said.

The official refused to comment on the governor's appointment of Professor Goutam Chandra as pro-Vice Chancellor of Burdwan University..

