Rajasthan launches online labour exchange portal

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 05-06-2020 17:38 IST | Created: 05-06-2020 17:38 IST
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday launched an online labour exchange program to facilitate the labourers searching for jobs in the state. The newly-launched portal has the data of 53 lakh labourers and human resources, including 12 lakh migrants who have arrived in Rajasthan from other states. More than 11 lakh employers have also been registered on the exchange. A mobile version of the portal will be launched soon, the chief minister said. Industries Minister Parsadi Lal Meena, Health Minister Raghu Sharma, Transport Minister Pratap Singh, Chief Secretary D B Gupta, Labour Commissioner Neeraj K Pawan and other officials were also present on the occasion. PTI SDA SRY

