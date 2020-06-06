Left Menu
Development News Edition

Parents demonstrate before Kolkata school demanding 'justified' fees in COVID-19 time

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 06-06-2020 20:07 IST | Created: 06-06-2020 20:07 IST
Parents demonstrate before Kolkata school demanding 'justified' fees in COVID-19 time

Parents of the students of a reputed private school in south Kolkata on Saturday staged a demonstration in front of the institute demanding "rational and justified" fees in the current session of 2020-21 in the wake of the novel coronavirus outbreak. The demonstration was held as the authorities of the G D Birla Centre for Education did not respond to repeated requests of the guardians to discuss some components of the fees, which are "not justified", and steps to be taken by the school towards the safety of the students when the institute reopens, the school's parents association said.

"We protested today to demand that unjustified and irrational components of fees be suspended. Many parents are undergoing hardships because of the lockdown," G D Birla Centre for Education general secretary Manasi Mukhopadhyay Banerjee said. Banerjee wondered why the school management remained elusive for a meeting on fees when the last date of payment, June 30, is nearing and explain their views if they feel the fees are justified.

A school official said the institute is closed till June 30 and it is difficult to arrange a meeting now. "Discussions on the issues the parents are raising can take place after the school reopens," he said.

Banerjee said the parents may have to continue their agitation. The parents said the authorities should not make extracurricular activities (ECA) mandatory and charge for stationery items till the school reopens and should consider waiver of session fees in this time of crisis.

The school charges ECA fees is around Rs 8,500 and session fees is about Rs 12,500. "We are not saying that we will not pay the fees but we want some adjustment considering the problems faced by people during this pandemic," a parent said.

The Delhi government had invoked the Disaster Management Act and directed all private schools only to charge tuition fees and not to expel students for non-payment of fees, Banerjee said. "So far as the issues of common people are concerned, it appears that Delhi thinks ahead of West Bengal," she said.

West Bengal Education Minister Partha Chatterjee has requested private schools not to hike tuition fees and left the decision on other fees matter on the respective school authorities..

TRENDING

Sun Pharma initiates phase two clinical trial on AQCH as potential treatment for COVID-19 patients

Atlas Cycles shuts operations at last manufacturing unit

Gati to return to profitability next quarter: Allcargo Logistics

Will The Vampire Diaries Season 9 be renewed? What we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Tax dodging in rich and poor countries alike, wealthy taxpayers often outwit the taxman

... ...

COVID-19 threatens to widen the digital gender divide

In a world that, all of sudden, has turned virtual, it has become absolutely essential to providing equal digital access and opportunities to the unconnected population, primarily dominated by women. ...

Videos

Latest News

Virus: Maha sets up panel to fix testing charges at pvt labs

The Maharashtra government has formed a four-member committee to ascertain charges of COVID- 19 tests conducted at authorised private laboratories in the state, state Health Minister Rajesh Tope said on Saturday. According to an official st...

Invictus reach grand final at ESL One Birmingham - China

Invictus Gaming will meet PSG.LGD in Sundays grand final at the ESL One Birmingham Online tournaments China event. Invictus advanced with a 2-0 sweep against Royal Never Give Up in Saturdays lower-bracket final, winning in 44 minutes and 37...

DC prepares ahead of expected large protest

Military vehicles and officers in fatigues are closing off much of downtown Washington, DC to traffic ahead of what are expected to be the largest protests in the city yet over the killing of George Floyd. The blocks inside the perimeter su...

Delhi health infra should be used for its residents only: Panel formed by AAP govt

A five-member panel constituted by the Delhi government has suggested that the health infrastructure of the city should be used only for treating residents of the national capital, in view of the raging COVID-19 crisis, sources said on Satu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020