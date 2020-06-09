Left Menu
Development News Edition

Gauteng records 85% attendance on first day of schools reopening

On Monday, Gauteng Education (GDE) MEC Panyaza Lesufi provided an update of the first day of schools reopening since the country went into lockdown on 27 March 2020, to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gauteng | Updated: 09-06-2020 14:24 IST | Created: 09-06-2020 14:24 IST
Gauteng records 85% attendance on first day of schools reopening
The MEC appealed to all educators to comply with the guidelines by contacting the school principal and district for clarity on whether their application is approved and not just stay away. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)

Schools in Gauteng recorded an 85% attendance of learners and educators for the first day of reopening of schools on Monday.

On Monday, Gauteng Education (GDE) MEC Panyaza Lesufi provided an update of the first day of schools reopening since the country went into lockdown on 27 March 2020, to curb the spread of COVID-19.

On educator attendance, Lesufi said most districts reported no problems with attendance also estimated at over 85% with the absence of some teachers attributed to them having comorbidities.

"On comorbidities, we have noticed some absence of educators last week and today, due to having underlying conditions," he said.

The MEC appealed to all educators to comply with the guidelines by contacting the school principal and district for clarity on whether their application is approved and not just stay away.

"A number of teachers who have not attended claim to have comorbidities but they have not applied to work from home. A number of teachers submitted medical reports without application or filling in a sick leave form," said Lesufi.

According to the provincial department, 11 schools were deemed not to be ready to open on Monday.

"Reports from districts show that two of these schools were opened successfully. The remaining schools did not open mainly due to infrastructure issues which are currently being addressed," said the MEC.

In cases where the department is unable to resolve challenges immediately, Lesufi said the department is using alternative measures including temporary relocation of learners to neighbouring schools.

COVID-19 cases

A number of cases of COVID-19 positive teachers were reported by the Department of Health. In the main, these cases arose prior to schools reopening for teachers.

"Currently we have recorded 39 COVID-19 positives, from 38 schools and 38 cases under investigation," said the MEC.

To assist with a screening at schools, the provincial department recruited COVID-19 brigades many of whom are in the process of being deployed to schools.

Lesufi said the brigades are an additional resource to schools but that other personnel have been assigned to deal with screening and other issues.

Enock Mpianzi

Meanwhile, Lesufi confirmed that the family of Enock Mpianzi through their attorney claimed for about R10 million for compensation.

Mpianzi lost his life when a makeshift boat built by him and his school mates capsized during a river rafting exercise during a school orientation camp in Brits, North West.

Lesufi said the department had no appetite to oppose the claim, adding that the department's legal team will engage them accordingly.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

The Sims 5 is under conceptual, pre-production phase: Andrew Wilson

Delhi LG overrules city govt order for #COVID19 test only for symptomatic patients; says asymptomatic should be examined: Order.

Cybersecurity investments failing, number of breaches increase by 50% in Australia

Huawei wins Canstar's most satisfied customers of smartphones

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

North Korea cuts off all communication with South Korea

North Korea said it was cutting off all communication channels with South Korea on Tuesday, a move experts say could signal Pyongyang has grown frustrated that Seoul has failed to revive lucrative inter-Korean economic projects and persuade...

33 more COVID-19 cases in Assam

33 more COVID-19 cases have been reported from Assam on Tuesday, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the state to 2,868, said state Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.These cases were reported from Tinsukia 17, Jorhat 04, Barpeta 03, ...

States may apply for prior green nod for mines after identifying mineral blocks

The environment ministry has said state governments may apply as project proponents for mineral blocks with proven reserves, a move that would help reduce delays in production. At present, as many as 20 approvals, including environment clea...

Issue white paper on COVID-19 strategy in Gujarat: Congress

With COVID-19 cases mounting to 20,574 and the fatality count nearing 1,300 in Gujarat, the Congress on Tuesday asked the BJP government to issue a white paper on its strategy to tackle the situation. State Congress unit president Amit Chav...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020