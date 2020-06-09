Left Menu
Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

Delhi will need 80,000 beds by July end, says Deputy Chief Minister.12:12 p.m. Tripura reports 38 fresh COVID-19 cases; tally rises to 841.12:05 p.m. Malls, Restaurants and places of worship open in Kerala. 11:55 a.m.Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal underwent COVID-19 test after developing sore throat and fever, an official said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-06-2020 17:06 IST | Created: 09-06-2020 17:06 IST
Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Tuesday. 4:59 p.m.

Jyotiraditya Scindia tests positive for COVID-19, admitted in Max hospital. 4:11 p.m.

COVID-19 in India may have orginated from EU, Middle East: IISc study. 3:52 p.m.

77 fresh cases of COVID-19 in Uttarakhand. 3:11 p.m.

Minor boy among 5 new COVID-19 cases reported in Puducherry. 2:17 p.m.

Singapore reports 218 new COVID-19 cases. 1:44 p.m.

Jharkhand's COVID-19 tally rises to 1,330. 1:21 p.m.

Source of infection not known in nearly half of new cases reported in Delhi: Health Minister. 12:38 p.m.

5.5 lakh COVID-19 cases expected in Delhi by July 31, says Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia Officials from Centre say no community transmission of COVID-19 virus in Delhi: Sisodia says. Delhi will need 80,000 beds by July end, says Deputy Chief Minister.

12:12 p.m. Tripura reports 38 fresh COVID-19 cases; tally rises to 841.

12:05 p.m. Malls, Restaurants and places of worship open in Kerala. 11:55 a.m.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal underwent COVID-19 test after developing sore throat and fever, an official said. 11:48 a.m.

COVID-19 death toll in Rajasthan rises to 251; cases cross 11,000-mark. 11:32 a.m.

Disinvestment secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey tests COVID-19 positive. 11:26 a.m.

11 Kolkata Police personnel test positive for COVID-19. 11:18 a.m.

Most COVID-19 smartphone apps don't promise privacy protection: Study. 11:10 a.m.

Delhi LG calls all-party meeting to discuss COVID-19 situation. 9:57 a.m.

Six new COVID-19 cases in Sikkim, total climbs to 13. 9:40 a.m.

India records single-day spike of 9,987 COVID-19 cases taking tally to 2,66,598; death toll rises to 7,466: Union Health Ministry..

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Indian, Chinese troops disengage at three locations in Eastern Ladakh; China moves back troops by 2-2.5 km

Ahead of the next round of military talks scheduled to start this week, troops of India and China have disengaged on the ground at multiple locations in Eastern Ladakh. The talks between the two armies are going to be held this week at mult...

IHBT, Himachal govt join hands to increase heeng, saffron production in country

The Institute of Himalayan Bioresource Technology CSIR-IHBT and the Department of Agriculture of Himachal Pradesh government, have forged a strategic and implementation partnership, in a bid to increase the production of heeng and saffron i...

FHRAI issues guidebook for hotels, restaurants to prevent COVID-19 spread

Apex industry body FHRAI on Tuesday said it has issued a guidebook listing all measures to be taken by hotels and restaurants to ensure prevention of COVID-19. The comprehensive guidebook covers all functions of hotels and restaurants that ...

Britain says Brexit political declaration is not a treaty

Britain said on Tuesday that the political declaration it agreed with the European Union is not a treaty and so there are differences of interpretation over it and the bloc cannot set itself up as the ultimate adjudicator of those differenc...
