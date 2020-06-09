Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Tuesday. 4:59 p.m.

Jyotiraditya Scindia tests positive for COVID-19, admitted in Max hospital. 4:11 p.m.

COVID-19 in India may have orginated from EU, Middle East: IISc study. 3:52 p.m.

77 fresh cases of COVID-19 in Uttarakhand. 3:11 p.m.

Minor boy among 5 new COVID-19 cases reported in Puducherry. 2:17 p.m.

Singapore reports 218 new COVID-19 cases. 1:44 p.m.

Jharkhand's COVID-19 tally rises to 1,330. 1:21 p.m.

Source of infection not known in nearly half of new cases reported in Delhi: Health Minister. 12:38 p.m.

5.5 lakh COVID-19 cases expected in Delhi by July 31, says Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia Officials from Centre say no community transmission of COVID-19 virus in Delhi: Sisodia says. Delhi will need 80,000 beds by July end, says Deputy Chief Minister.

12:12 p.m. Tripura reports 38 fresh COVID-19 cases; tally rises to 841.

12:05 p.m. Malls, Restaurants and places of worship open in Kerala. 11:55 a.m.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal underwent COVID-19 test after developing sore throat and fever, an official said. 11:48 a.m.

COVID-19 death toll in Rajasthan rises to 251; cases cross 11,000-mark. 11:32 a.m.

Disinvestment secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey tests COVID-19 positive. 11:26 a.m.

11 Kolkata Police personnel test positive for COVID-19. 11:18 a.m.

Most COVID-19 smartphone apps don't promise privacy protection: Study. 11:10 a.m.

Delhi LG calls all-party meeting to discuss COVID-19 situation. 9:57 a.m.

Six new COVID-19 cases in Sikkim, total climbs to 13. 9:40 a.m.

India records single-day spike of 9,987 COVID-19 cases taking tally to 2,66,598; death toll rises to 7,466: Union Health Ministry..