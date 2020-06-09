NCERT, Rotary India sign MoU for e-learning content telecast for class 1-12

To make e-learning more constructive, NCERT and Rotary India digitally signed MoU for e-learning content telecast for class 1-12 overall NCERT TV channels in the presence of Union HRD Minister Shri Ramesh Pokhariyal 'Nishank' today in New Delhi. Secretary of the Department of Education & Literacy Smt. Anita Karwal also attended this digital event.

During the event, Union HRD Minister said he is happy to announce the signing of MoU between NCERT and Rotary Club. He hoped that amidst COVID-19 the collaboration of Rotary India Humanity Foundation and NCERT with the guidance and support of MHRD will ensure that e-learning reaches children across the country with NCERT approved content. '

Shri Nishank said that it is a great pleasure to know that under Vidya Daan 2.0 Rotary International will provide the e-content in the Hindi language to NCERT for classes I to XII for all subjects. Union Minister added that this material is of high class and very high quality; it will benefit all our children very much. Shri Nishank said that along with this Rotary International will provide material for special needs children as well as contribute its entirety to the Adult Literacy Mission. They will also provide the Teacher Training (including professional development) content, he added.

The Union Minister said that since March 2020 when the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, was declared a pandemic, learners, teachers, parents and the entire education community have been gravely affected. In this scenario MHRD is working tirelessly to develop the best education system rooted in Indian ethos with technology and innovation as strong pillars, Shri Nishank added.

Union Minister said that MHRD has been working on the integration of technology in education through various schemes and initiatives like Operation Digital Board, DIKSHA, E – Pathshala, SWAYAM and SWAYAM PRABHA.

Shri Nishank said that in order to strengthen innovation and digitization in education, the Ministry of Human Resource Development is focusing on creating e-learning, accurate and updated study material for all and learning enhancements so that students can access quality education at home. The Minister said that through e-learning we want to fulfil prime ministers vision of ' one nation one digital platform.

Shri Nishank said that we have resolved to reach our students through radio and TV where there is no internet or mobile connectivity available and this MoU is a big step in that direction.

He hoped that through this MoU quality education will reach to students more effectively.

Secretary, SE&L Smt. Anita Karwal thanked Rotary India Humanity Foundation for their efforts in providing high-quality e-learning material for class I to XII students in various languages.

The MoU between NCERT and Rotary India Humanity Foundation signed by NCERT Director Prof. Hrushikesh Senapaty along with Joint Director of NCERT Prof. Amarendra Behera and on behalf of Rotary India, in person by Director Rotary India Water Mission Shri Ranjan Dhingra.

Rotary International Director 2019-21Shri Kamal Sanghvi informed about the details of the tie-ups, which includes:

 NCERT TV Tie-up: There will be curriculum modules telecast for classes 1-12, through twelve national Television channels of NCERT, to be available from July 2020 (content to be vetted by NCERT as per their curriculum).

 DIKSHA App tie-up: The e-Learning modules would also be available through GOI'snational mobile app, DIKSHA, at the same time.

The content is currently available in Hindi (and Punjabi) and hence shall be implemented immediately across 12 states/ UTs schools of approx. 10 crores students.

The intellectual rights to the content would be with Rotary and provided to NCERT so that the said content can be translated to all regional languages by NCERT & the respective state SCERTs in the next few months.

Rotary International President for 2021-22 Shri Mr Shekhar Mehta said, "Rotary has curated e-Learning content for classes 1-12 through our partners & we plan to provide it free to the nation, as a home-based teaching solution related to their school curriculum. Rotary has a vast experience in e-Learning, having installed e-Learning software/hardware to over 30,000 Govt. schools across India, in the past 5 years".

