Tripura govt to recruit school teachers, assistant professors

The Tripura government has decided to recruit 297 school teachers and 40 assistant profesors of different subjects for government degree colleges, state Education minister Ratan Lal Nath said on Tuesday.

PTI | Agartala | Updated: 09-06-2020 19:58 IST | Created: 09-06-2020 19:58 IST
The Tripura government has decided to recruit 297 school teachers and 40 assistant profesors of different subjects for government degree colleges, state Education minister Ratan Lal Nath said on Tuesday. As many as 175 graduate teachers (GT) and 65 post graduate teachers (PGT) would be recruited in the education department, the minister told reporters here.

"We are in the process of recruiting the teachers, who will be engaged in elementary, high and higher secondary levels. "The Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) has asked the state Teachers Recruitment Board (TRBT) for recruiting these teachers through proper examinations," Nath said.

Apart from these, 42 under-graduate teachers (UGT) and 15 graduate teachers would be recruited for the primary education level. The TRBT was asked to send a list of candidates from the waiting list of the earlier teachers recruitment test results for filling up these positions.

"The state government has also decided to recruit 40 assistant professors for different subjects in the higher education sector. "They include four assistant professors for Bengali, 10 for English, five in Education faculty, five in History, four each in Political Science, Sanskrit and Human Physiology and two each in Geology and Botany," he said.

Their recruitment process would be conducted by the Tripura Public Service Commission, he said..

