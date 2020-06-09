Left Menu
Development News Edition

UK drops plans for all primary kids to return to school soon

UK Education Secretary Gavin Williamson told MPs in the House of Commons that he wanted all children back to school in September, after what is traditionally a school summer break in England, and that "exams will take place next year"."We are not able to welcome all primary for a full month before the summer," Williamson said.

PTI | London | Updated: 09-06-2020 20:23 IST | Created: 09-06-2020 20:23 IST
UK drops plans for all primary kids to return to school soon

The UK government on Tuesday dropped plans for all primary schoolchildren to return for classes this month after initially announcing the move as part of the first phase in the coronavirus lockdown being lifted. UK Education Secretary Gavin Williamson told MPs in the House of Commons that he wanted all children back to school in September, after what is traditionally a school summer break in England, and that "exams will take place next year".

"We are not able to welcome all primary for a full month before the summer," Williamson said. “We all know how important it is for children and young people to be in education and childcare and it is vital that we get them back there as soon as the scientific advice indicates that we can," he said.

The minister, however, stressed that the crucial R rate – the rate of reproduction of the deadly virus – was below the required threshold of one across the country, and therefore he expected parents to feel secure in sending their kids to school in the coming weeks. But he accepted that schools won't have the room to get everyone back in and therefore the government will show "flexibility" to heads to be able to act how they feel is best.

"I know that schools need time to put in place the strict protective measures we have asked for and we continue to work with the sector to make sure any schools experiencing difficulties are supported to open more widely as soon as it is possible,” he said. Opposition Labour Party’s Shadow Education Secretary Rebecca Long-Bailey said the plan to bring back all primary pupils had always been "simply impractical" and she accused Williamson of failing to listen to the advice of the teaching profession.

The announcement means that many primary schoolchildren, outside of Reception, Years 1 and 6, will not be back in school until September. Apart from some lessons for Years 10 and 12, secondary schools will also not return until September. The Children's Commissioner for England, Anne Longfield, said the prospect was "deeply worrying".

"It's a disruption we've not seen since the Second World War," she said..

TRENDING

The Sims 5 is under conceptual, pre-production phase: Andrew Wilson

Delhi LG overrules city govt order for #COVID19 test only for symptomatic patients; says asymptomatic should be examined: Order.

Cybersecurity investments failing, number of breaches increase by 50% in Australia

Huawei wins Canstar's most satisfied customers of smartphones

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-EFL clubs vote to keep promotion/relegation if seasons curtailed

Football League EFL clubs have agreed that if the current season is ended before completion, the promotion and relegation outcomes will be decided on a points per-game PPG table with play-offs to be played. The second-tier Championship is d...

Airlines heading for $84 bln loss this year -IATA

Airlines are set to lose 84 billion as the coronavirus pandemic reduces revenue by half to mark the worst year in the sectors history, the International Air Transport Association IATA forecast on Tuesday. With most of the worlds airliners c...

IBM drops facial recognition software amid racial profiling concerns

IBM CEO Arvind Krishna has told the US Congress that the technology giant is no longer offering its facial recognition or analysis software and firmly opposes technology that is used for mass surveillance, racial profiling and violations of...

Remnants of Cristobal move into Midwest after lashing South

The remnants of Tropical Storm Cristobal moved across parts of the Midwest on Tuesday after lashing the South, unleashing downpours and bringing gusty winds as more high winds, heavy rain and thunderstorms were forecast. Heavy rain hit Miss...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020