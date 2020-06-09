UK drops plans for all primary kids to return to school soon

The UK government on Tuesday dropped plans for all primary schoolchildren to return for classes this month after initially announcing the move as part of the first phase in the coronavirus lockdown being lifted. UK Education Secretary Gavin Williamson told MPs in the House of Commons that he wanted all children back to school in September, after what is traditionally a school summer break in England, and that "exams will take place next year".

"We are not able to welcome all primary for a full month before the summer," Williamson said. “We all know how important it is for children and young people to be in education and childcare and it is vital that we get them back there as soon as the scientific advice indicates that we can," he said.

The minister, however, stressed that the crucial R rate – the rate of reproduction of the deadly virus – was below the required threshold of one across the country, and therefore he expected parents to feel secure in sending their kids to school in the coming weeks. But he accepted that schools won't have the room to get everyone back in and therefore the government will show "flexibility" to heads to be able to act how they feel is best.

"I know that schools need time to put in place the strict protective measures we have asked for and we continue to work with the sector to make sure any schools experiencing difficulties are supported to open more widely as soon as it is possible,” he said. Opposition Labour Party’s Shadow Education Secretary Rebecca Long-Bailey said the plan to bring back all primary pupils had always been "simply impractical" and she accused Williamson of failing to listen to the advice of the teaching profession.

The announcement means that many primary schoolchildren, outside of Reception, Years 1 and 6, will not be back in school until September. Apart from some lessons for Years 10 and 12, secondary schools will also not return until September. The Children's Commissioner for England, Anne Longfield, said the prospect was "deeply worrying".

"It's a disruption we've not seen since the Second World War," she said..