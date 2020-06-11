Left Menu
Development News Edition

Muslim students made to sit separately for exam in MP

In the letter, IKGHSS alleged their students were made to write examinations under a blazing sun which angered their parents. District Education Officer (DEO) Rajendra Makwana said, The administration has issued orders to 131 examination centres and 14 sub-centres for making separate seating arrangements for students coming from containment areas to check the spread of the coronavirus." He said this order was followed at the Bengali School, too.

PTI | Indore | Updated: 11-06-2020 21:54 IST | Created: 11-06-2020 21:54 IST
Muslim students made to sit separately for exam in MP

Nearly 40 Muslim girls students were made to sit separately while writing their Class 12 final exam at a school here with the authorities claiming the segregation was driven by COVID-19-related protocols and denied any religious bias. Parents of these students complained of discrimination against their wards, a charge outrightly denied by the authorities.

Officials said one of the students in the group of nearly 40 was a Hindu and the pupils were separated from others as they hailed from COVID-19 containment zones in Indore - one of the worst-hit coronavirus districts in India. They took their examination on Wednesday by sitting on the covered terrace of the Bengali Higher Secondary School in the Navlakha area of the city, they added.

The development had infuriated the parents of these students who cried foul and alleged discrimination against their children. On Thursday, a Muslim communitys charitable society, running the Islamia Karimiya Girls Higher Secondary School (IKGHSS), threw its weight behind its students and petitioned the district administration against the school in question.

IKGHSS students write their tests at the Bengali School, designated as a centre for them by the MP Examination Board. In the letter, IKGHSS alleged their students were made to write examinations under a blazing sun which angered their parents.

District Education Officer (DEO) Rajendra Makwana said, The administration has issued orders to 131 examination centres and 14 sub-centres for making separate seating arrangements for students coming from containment areas to check the spread of the coronavirus." He said this order was followed at the Bengali School, too. The DEO said, We did not make these 40 students sit in an open space under scorching sun. In fact they sat on the dais with a roof where cultural programmes of the school are held." He said one of the students was a Hindu.

The DEO said students are made to sit according to their role numbers and not by taking into account their names. "That is why, the question of discrimination does not arise," he added.

Makwana said 54 other Muslim students wrote their exam with children of other faiths on Wednesday in rooms of the same school as they did not come from containment areas. Meanwhile, the incident took a political hue with Congress spokesman Ameenul Khan Suri on Thursday evening seeking a probe into the entire episode.

As many as 3,933 people have tested coronavirus positive in Indore district so far, according to the health department. Twenty-eight areas have been designated as containment zones in the district to stem the coronavirus spread.

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 main, recurring cast announced, synopsis of episode 1 revealed

Malaysia to reopen schools in stages from June 24 - minister

SAIL partners Apollo Hospitals for healthcare services to employees, their families

Frozen 3 to end the trilogy, Anna’s lavish wedding, What Elsa can get from here

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 on children in Ghana

COVID-19 has threatened the entire behaviour and socialization of children in Ghana. Besides, it has exposed them to greater risks of exploitation due to the closure of schools and the financial crisis of their parents. On the occasion of t...

How COVID-19 is playing with street children in Tanzania

Child labor is one of the worst socio-economic problems of our times. However, the crisis of COVID-19 has aggravated it further. The&#160;World Day Against Child Labour-2020 on June 12, focuses on the impact of the crisis on child labour. T...

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Videos

Latest News

Infosys launches online program for university students

IT major Infosys on Thursday announced the launch of Summer of Ideas initiative for university students worldwide. The global eight-week ideathon, powered by Infosys digital learning platform Wingspan, will help the global student and acade...

India's COVID-19 tally nears 2.9 lakh; Almost 1 lakh cases in June so far

The nationwide COVID-19 tally neared 2.9 lakh on Thursday with a record one-day increase of nearly 10,000 cases taking the count of infections detected this month to almost one lakh. The government, however, said the virus infection has not...

143 new coronavirus cases found in Chhattisgarh

As many as 143 persons, including an Indo Tibetan Border Police ITBP personnel, tested positive for coronavirus in Chhattisgarh since previous evening, a health official said on Thursday. The states coronavirus count has reached 1,398, thou...

Microsoft declines to sell facial recognition tech to police - Washington Post

Microsoft Corp will not sell its facial-recognition technology to police departments until there is a federal law regulating the tech, the Washington Post reported on Thursday, citing the software makers president, Brad Smith. The news http...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020