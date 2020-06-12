Left Menu
Development News Edition

Forty water tanks distributed to Hammanskraal and Sokhulumi schools

Learners in Grade 7 and 12 across the country returned to school on Monday, two months after the country went into lockdown to prevent the transmission of the disease and to flatten the curve.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tshwane | Updated: 12-06-2020 17:16 IST | Created: 12-06-2020 17:16 IST
Forty water tanks distributed to Hammanskraal and Sokhulumi schools
He warned that the lack of adequate access to water at schools would be detrimental. Image Credit: Pexels

Forty water tanks have been distributed to 11 needy schools in the City of Tshwane in a bid to protect learners against the spread of Coronavirus.

Learners in Grade 7 and 12 across the country returned to school on Monday, two months after the country went into lockdown to prevent the transmission of the disease and to flatten the curve.

The Department of Water and Sanitation (DWS) said 36 water tanks have been distributed to nine schools in Hammanskraal, while four tanks were distributed to two schools in Sokhulumi in the City of Tshwane.

"The nine schools are in areas that have been identified as hotspots in Hammanskraal, and therefore are required to increase their safety measures by supplying water tanks. Each school in Hammanskraal benefited from four 2 500-litre water tanks, while in Sokhulumi, the two schools each received two 5 000-litre water tanks," the department's Gauteng Provincial Head, Sibusiso Mthembu, said on Friday.

Mthembu said the provision of the water tanks to the 11 schools will go a long way towards ensuring that the schools are better prepared to resume teaching and learning and that both learners and staff are sufficiently protected in the midst of the spread of COVID-19.

He warned that the lack of adequate access to water at schools would be detrimental.

"Hammanskraal is one of the areas with ongoing water challenges and this necessitated that it receives specific focus, especially as schools have reopened. We are acutely aware of the need to provide adequate water supply to schools, especially in areas that have water challenges.

"One of the ways to prevent the spread of Coronavirus is to make sure the challenge of water shortages at schools is swiftly addressed. Learners have lost so much time and must catch up as fast as possible. There is no need to burden them with issues of water shortages," Mthembu said.

He called on other stakeholders in the water sector to extend a helping hand so that no school is left without all the necessary requirements to ensure the smooth resumption and continuation of learning and teaching.

"Education is one area of our important enterprises and therefore requires everyone to play a role. The provision of water for learners to wash their hands regularly is but one of the necessities needed for learners to catch up on their studies," Mthembu said.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

Indian bank staff want cleaner branches amid coronavirus deaths in industry

Cobra Kai Season 3 expected in Dec, Johnny Laurence’s returning & other latest updates

Three DST institutions find place in Nature Index 2020 ratings

Is Animal Kingdom Season 6 confirmed? Season 5 cast revealed, What latest we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 on children in Ghana

COVID-19 has threatened the entire behaviour and socialization of children in Ghana. Besides, it has exposed them to greater risks of exploitation due to the closure of schools and the financial crisis of their parents. On the occasion of t...

How COVID-19 is playing with street children in Tanzania

Child labor is one of the worst socio-economic problems of our times. However, the crisis of COVID-19 has aggravated it further. The&#160;World Day Against Child Labour-2020 on June 12, focuses on the impact of the crisis on child labour. T...

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Videos

Latest News

Tennis-Women's game in great spot, men need new champions - Cahill

Womens tennis is currently in a great place with a flurry of new champions while the mens circuit needs its younger generation to break through and win Grand Slams, Australian coach Darren Cahill has told Reuters.World number one Australian...

Indian GM Harikrishna to feature in Magnus Carlsen Tour

Indian Grandmaster Pentala Harikrishna will feature in the Magnus Carlsen Tour later this month after he was invited to be a part of the USD 150,000 Chessable Masters tournament. World champion Carlsen heads the elite 12-player field for...

All northeastern states to have e-office: Union minister Jitendra Singh

Union minister Jitendra Singh said on Friday the e-office project, to be implemented in all northeastern states, will fulfil the vision of minimum government, maximum governance and boost transparency and citizen-centric delivery mechanism....

Mumbai: 126 cancer patients recover from COVID-19 infection

As many as 126 cancer patients, who had tested COVID-19 positive, and were undergoing treatment at the city-based National Sport Complex of India NSCI, have recovered from the infection and discharged till Friday, the Brihanmumbai Municipal...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020