NIPER makes place in top ten Institutions of Higher Education in pharma category

National Institutes of Pharmaceutical Education and Research (NIPERs), under the aegis of the Department of Pharmaceuticals, Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers makes its place in top ten Institutions of Higher Education in the pharma category.

This clearly underlines their improving performances and commitments to the cause of education, research and innovation in the field of pharmaceuticals and medical devices. This latest ranking has definitely added the shine to '' Brand Niper''.

Union' Minister for chemicals and fertilizers Shri D V Sadananda Gowda and MoS (C&F)Shri Mansukh Mandaviya have congratulated all faculties and students of NIPERs for tireless efforts displayed by them to achieve this success.

Union Ministry of Human Resource Development has released "India Rankings 2020" of Institutions of Higher Education in various categories on the basis of their performance on five broad parameters.

In the pharmacy category, NIPERs have much to cheer about on the declared ranking. Out of seven NIPERs all across the country, SAS Nagar (Mohali) has retained its third position, while NIPERs at Hyderabad and Ahmedabad have improved one rank from the last year and have been ranked 5th and 8th position in the country respectively' as they did in the previous year also.

Most importantly, this year ranking saw the remarkable stellar performances by other three NIPERs at Guwahati, Raebareli and Kolkata, who have entered for the first time and ensured 11th, 18th and 27th spots for themselves.

Under the annual ranking, various Universities, colleges, medicine, dental, law, architecture, engineering, management and pharmacy institutes are ranked.

(With Inputs from PIB)