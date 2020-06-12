AP intermediate exam results released,technical faults pose problems

Left Menu
In the first year, 59 per cent general students and 41 per cent vocational courses students have passed. In the second year, the pass percentages were 63 and 52 respectively. Krishna district topped the state with 75 per cent in both the years, Suresh added. Marks sheets would be available online from June 15.

The Andhra Pradesh government on Friday released the results of Intermediate public examinations (first and second years-equivalent to class 11 and 12) but technical glitches did not enable students to access their results online. Education Minister A Suresh released the results online in the evening but the websites did not open even late in the night.

The Board of Intermediate Education Secretary issued a statement asking students and parents not to panic as the servers did not respond. "They are opening slowly due to heavy rush on the servers.It may take some time.Please cooperate," he said.

The Intermediate public examinations in the state were conducted much before the Covid-19 lockdown was imposed. Evaluation of the answer sheets was done last month after the lockdown restrictions were eased.

Releasing the results, the Education Minister said 5,46,365 students appeared for the first year exams and 5,18,261 for the second year. In the first year, 59 per cent general students and 41 per cent vocational courses students have passed.

In the second year, the pass percentages were 63 and 52 respectively. Krishna district topped the state with 75 per cent in both the years, Suresh added.

Marks sheets would be available online from June 15. The Minister said admission into first year Intermediate has not started in the state yet and if any college admitted students, it would not be valid.

Fee would also remain unchanged this year and colleges should collect the fee only in quarterly instalments, he said.PTI DBV BN WELCOME BN WELCOME.

