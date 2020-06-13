NIRF ranking: Bengal education minister takes pride in

West Bengal Education Minister Partha Chatterjee on Friday said he was proud that the Jadavpur University and the Calcutta University are among the top 10 Indian varsities in the ranking by the Union Ministry of Human Resource Development. "I am extremely proud to state that two WB Government-run universities, #JadavpurUniversity at 5th and #CalcuttaUniversity at 7th, have featured in the Centre's ranking of top Indian universities. This serves as a testament to the quality education available to the youth in Bengal," the minister tweeted.

Chatterjee also attached to the post the ranking list released by the Union HRD Ministry's National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) on Thursday. In the university category, JU and CU got fifth and seventh place respectively.

However, in the NIRF's overall ranking of top institutes, CU and JU figure at 11th and 12th places respectively. Chatterjee later told reporters that he will hold a meeting with vice-chancellors of different state universities very soon to discuss ways to further improve the academic standard of the institutes.